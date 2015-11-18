"(Orakpo is) one of those guys that when opponents say, 'Who's a game-wrecker?' -- he's one of them," interim coach Mike Mularkey said, via the Tennessean. "Our defense has done a good job of scheming to try to get him some one-on-one matchups and move him around. Teams have struggled with that. He has been coming like that since day one, since he's been here."