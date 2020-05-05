Most vulnerable division champs: Packers, Texans in trouble?

Two factors threaten the Niners: 1) the inevitable hangover that tends to befall teams that lose in the Super Bowl, and 2) the toughest division in the NFL. Seattle should be right back in the thick of things after losing the NFC West crown to the Niners in Week 17 last season. Arizona looms as a significantly improved opponent, with DeAndre Hopkins aboard and Kyler Murray poised to build off his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. Then you have the Rams, who would have made the playoffs at 9-7 in 2019 if the NFL had been following the 14-team playoff format it will adopt in 2020. Working in San Francisco's favor: 1) last year's roster is largely intact, highlighted by studs on offense (like George Kittle) and defense (like Nick Bosa) and supplemented by the addition of left tackle Trent Williams and first-round picks Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk, and 2) coach Kyle Shanahan knows how to get the most out of this group.