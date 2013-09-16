Around the League

Presented By

'Monday Night Football': Six things to watch

Published: Sep 16, 2013 at 10:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The AFC North is a combined 1-5 to start the season, but Monday night's showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals will help one team right the ship.

On paper, the Bengals (0-1) own the division's most talented roster, but Cincy was sloppy down the stretch in a season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears.

Pittsburgh (0-1) comes into the game filled with questions after Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers laid a massive Black and Gold egg at home in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

Long story short: Something's gotta give. Here are six keys to Monday's affair:

  1. The Bengals drafted running back Giovani Bernard to add a dynamic element to their ground game, but the rookie saw just four carries against the Bears. My biggest concern with Cincinnati's offense is no different than a year ago: If A.J. Green isn't on fire, the operation stalls. Green had more yardage than all other Bengals pass-catchers combined against Chicago.
  1. One ray of hope for Cincy's pass game: Tyler Eifert. The rookie tight end pulled down five catches for 47 yards in his NFL debut. With Cincy using two or more tight ends almost 70 percent of the time, Eifert and Jermaine Gresham are in for a busy night.
  1. With All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey out for the year with a shattered knee, the Steelers went out and signed free agent Fernando Velasco. It's an upgrade over last week's fill-in, Kelvin Beachum, but Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins could be in for a feast.
  1. "Where are the playmakers?" Dave Dameshek asked Monday of the Steelers' offense. One possibility: Markus Wheaton. The rookie receiver played just seven snaps in Week 1, with Big Ben targeting veteran Emmanuel Sanders a team-high 12 times. We'd love to see Pittsburgh use Wheaton more against the Bengals' secondary.
  1. One Steelers rookie who will see a ton of time: pass rusher Jarvis Jones. After recording three tackles for loss in 26 snaps against Tennessee, Pittsburgh's first-round draft pick will make his first start Monday at outside linebacker over the inconsistent Jason Worilds.
  1. Just as Jones begins his career with the Steelers, it will be a culture shock seeing James Harrison chase down Big Ben. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Harrison will be nothing more than a "nameless, gray" face come kickoff. The Steelers great was equally unsentimental, telling ESPN's Jon Gruden: "I'm not going to be thinking about them. I'm going to be thinking about what I've got to do to beat them."

The "Around The League Podcast" recapped every Week 2 game. Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW