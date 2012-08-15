Mohamed Massaquoi says he didn't suffer concussion

Last year the team drew the attention of the league for its handling of Colt McCoy's season-ending concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers. One week into the preseason, Mohamed Massaquoi has kept the theme going.
After the Browns receiver suffered a head injury in Friday's win over the Detroit Lions, coach Pat Shurmur said Massaquoi had a concussion. Massaquoi took to Twitter to state the opposite: "No! Precautionary!," he wrote. "Can't wait to get back to work!"
Shurmur didn't appreciate Massaquoi's online contradiction. "You know how I feel about tweets and twitters, No. 1," he told The Plain Dealer. "I told you what happened and that's what happened."
Not according to Massaquoi, who was back at practice Tuesday.
"I feel great, always felt great, never developed a symptom or anything," he said. "Everything that was done was strictly precautionary because of the type of the hit, the way that the hit looked. So I'm excited just to play right now, and now we're gonna keep moving forward."
Shurmur acknowledged Massaquoi might play Thursday against the Green Bay Packers, pending a final evaluation. Massaquoi, meanwhile, prodded Shurmur for his cranky outlook on social networking.
"Tweeting is a new-age thing," Massaquoi said. "Pat's a little older, so he doesn't really understand it. But we're gonna keep certain things in house as far as Twitter goes. We're not gonna give any game plans or anything like that or give too many updates which may hinder something that we're trying to do. But Twitter's fun. Hopefully. I can get Pat to get (an account)."
Friends, take heart: The Pat Shurmur Twitter Revolution is upon us.