MJD likely to play for Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3

Maurice Jones-Drew was in and out of last week's depressing 19-9 loss to the Oakland Raiders, finishing with just 27 yards on 10 carries after suffering a foot tendon sprain.
Life for the Jacksonville Jaguars only gets tougher this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but it sounds like Jones-Drew will be back on the field. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Jones-Drew is "good" after his MRI results came back. The plan is to play on Sunday, according to a source who spoke with MJD.
It's been a rough start to the year for the Jaguars and Jones-Drew. He is averaging fewer than 3 yards per carry thus far and doesn't look fully recovered after missing the offseason because of foot surgery in December.
Jones-Drew not only is playing for the only franchise he's ever called home, but he's playing for a potential contract on the free-agent market after the season.
The Jaguars are expected to start Chad Henne at quarterback against the Seahawks in Week 3. If you go by NFL.com's power rankings, this matchup features the league's best team against its worst.