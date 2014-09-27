Missouri's Shane Ray lights up Gamecocks for two more sacks

Ray and another of Missouri's top pro prospects, defensive end Markus Golden, spent the night working against mammoth offensive tackles Corey Robinson and Brandon Shell of the Gamecocks. But on Ray's first sack, he beat a guard, Will Sport, to drop Gamecocks quarterback Dylan Thompson for a loss of 5 yards, forcing a second-quarter punt. He and Golden lined up on the same side of the line on the play, and Shell took on Golden on the edge, leaving Sport outmatched at right guard to handle Ray's quickness alone.