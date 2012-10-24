Minnesota Vikings' rise keyed by championship-caliber defense

Defensive coordinators around the NFL will quickly tell you that the only way to consistently win is to own the line of scrimmage. Although the premise sounds simple in theory, it's difficult to achieve without the depth and talent to wear opponents down over the course of a game. As I studied the Vikings on tape, I came away impressed with their ability to dominate the line of scrimmage with their front four. The unit routinely plays on the opponent's side of the ball, and the consistent penetration has been critical to Minnesota's success against the run. The Vikings are allowing just 3.9 yards per rush -- tied for ninth in the NFL -- while surrendering just two runs of 20-plus yards and one run of 40-plus yards in 181 attempts. By holding opponents under 4 yards a pop, Minnesota forces quarterbacks into long-yardage situations, freeing a deep and talented defensive line to aggressively rush up the field and create disruption in the pocket. As a result, the Vikings have racked up 22 sacks, with the defensive line accounting for 16.