Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

- Adofo-Mensah is entering his 3rd season as Vikings GM

- MIN: 20-14 W-L over first 2 seasons under Adofo-Mesah as GM (7-10 in 2023 & 13-4 in 2022)

- Adofo-Mesah succeeded Rick Spielman (was MIN GM from 2006-21)

- Spielman drafted 6 All-Pros & 17 Pro Bowlers for MIN

- Adofo-Mensah has made 16 draft selections over his first 2 drafts as MIN GM (8 offense, 8 defense)

- Used 7 of his 8 top-4 round draft picks on a defender

- Only 2 players have started more than 4 games for MIN (2022 2nd-rd guard Ed Ingram & 2022 4th Rd CB Akayleb Evans)

- MIN has traded back in the 1st Round in 3 of the last 4 drafts

- Traded back from No. 12 to No. 32 overall with Lions in 2022 (selected S Lewis Cine)

- Traded back from No. 14 to No. 23 overall with Jets in 2021 (selected T Christian Darrisaw)

- Traded back from No. 25 to No. 31 overall with 49ers in 2020 (selected CB Jeff Gladney)

- The Vikings only have 2 of their original draft picks in the 2024 Drafts (1st Round, No. 11 overall & 4th Round, No. 108 overall)

- Sent 2nd Round pick to HOU in deal for No. 23 overall

- Sent 3rd Round Pick to DET in deal for TE T.J. Hockenson

- Sent 5th Round pick to PHI in deal for WR Jalen Reagor

- Sent 6th Round pick to ARI in deal for QB Josh Dobbs

- Sent 7th Round pick to LV in deal for QB Nick Mullens

- MIN holds 9 draft picks in 2024 (traded for 7 of them)

- The Vikings have made a trade this offseason to receive the No. 23 overall pick from HOU (also still hold No. 11 overall pick)

- Gave away: 2024 2nd Round (No. 42), 2024 6th Round (No. 188) & 2025 2nd Round Pick

- Received: 2024 1st Round (No. 23) & 2024 7th Round (No. 232)

- QB Kirk Cousins left MIN & signed with ATL in 2024 free agency

- Cousins started 88 games for MIN from 2018-23 (50-37-1 W-L)

- Sam Darnold is the current QB1 on the Vikings depth chart