 Skip to main content
Advertising

2024 NFL Draft

Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 03:41 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Vikings fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Minnesota's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Minnesota Vikings Draft Overview

2023 record: 7-10
Third in NFC North; missed playoffs

Vikings 2024 draft picks (9):

Round 1, pick 11
Round 1, pick 23 (from the Browns in Deshaun Watson trade, from the Texans in trade for draft picks)
Round 4, pick 108
Round 4, pick 129 (from the Lions in T.J. Hockenson trade)
Round 5, pick 157 (from the Browns in Za'Darius Smith trade)
Round 5, pick 167 (from the Chiefs in 2023 draft trade)
Round 6, pick 177 (from the Panthers in Laviska Shenault trade from the Jaguars in Ezra Cleveland trade)
Round 7, pick 230 (from the Falcons in Deion Jones trade from the Browns in Joshua Dobbs trade from the Cardinals in Dobbs trade)
Round 7, pick 232 (from the Broncos in Randy Gregory trade from the 49ers in Maliek Collins trade from the Texans in trade for draft picks)

Vikings team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Quarterback, Interior Offensive Line, Edge, Wide Receiver, Defensive Tackle

Related Links

Projected Vikings first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 11 Pick No. 23
Daniel Jeremiah QB J.J. McCarthy (MICH) - via trade up to No. 4 Used in trade up to pick No. 4
Charles Davis QB J.J. McCarthy (MICH) CB Terrion Arnold (ALA)
Lance Zierlein QB J.J. McCarthy (MICH) - via trade up to No. 4 Used in trade up to pick No. 4
Bucky Brooks QB Drake Maye (UNC) DB Cooper DeJean (IOWA)
Peter Schrager CB Terrion Arnold (ALA) QB Bo Nix (ORE)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Vikings 2024 Opponents

Home

Bears, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, 49ers, Texans, Colts, Falcons, Jets

Away

Bears, Lions, Packers, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Giants

Vikings Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
DE Jonathan Greenard (Texans) QB Kirk Cousins (Falcons)
LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Dolphins) RB Alexander Mattison (Raiders)
LB Blake Cashman (Texans) DE Marcus Davenport (Lions)
RB Aaron Jones (Packers) DL Dean Lowry (Steelers)
QB Sam Darnold (49ers) LB Jordan Hicks (Browns)
DT Jerry Tillery (Raiders) EDGE Danielle Hunter (Texans)
WR Trent Sherfield (Bills) EDGE D.J. Wonnum (Panthers)
OL Dan Feeney (Bears) LB Troy Dye (Chargers)
CB Shaquill Griffin (Panthers) DT Khyiris Tonga (Cardinals)
EDGE Jihad Ward (Giants) WR K.J. Osborn (Patriots)
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (Panthers) QB Joshua Dobbs (49ers)
K Greg Joseph (Packers)

Vikings Decision Makers

Owner and Chairman: Zygi Wilf
Owner/Vice Chairman: Leonard Wilf
Owner and President: Mark Wilf
General Manager: Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

- Adofo-Mensah is entering his 3rd season as Vikings GM

- MIN: 20-14 W-L over first 2 seasons under Adofo-Mesah as GM (7-10 in 2023 & 13-4 in 2022)

- Adofo-Mesah succeeded Rick Spielman (was MIN GM from 2006-21)

- Spielman drafted 6 All-Pros & 17 Pro Bowlers for MIN

- Adofo-Mensah has made 16 draft selections over his first 2 drafts as MIN GM (8 offense, 8 defense)

- Used 7 of his 8 top-4 round draft picks on a defender

- Only 2 players have started more than 4 games for MIN (2022 2nd-rd guard Ed Ingram & 2022 4th Rd CB Akayleb Evans)

- MIN has traded back in the 1st Round in 3 of the last 4 drafts

- Traded back from No. 12 to No. 32 overall with Lions in 2022 (selected S Lewis Cine)

- Traded back from No. 14 to No. 23 overall with Jets in 2021 (selected T Christian Darrisaw)

- Traded back from No. 25 to No. 31 overall with 49ers in 2020 (selected CB Jeff Gladney)

- The Vikings only have 2 of their original draft picks in the 2024 Drafts (1st Round, No. 11 overall & 4th Round, No. 108 overall)

- Sent 2nd Round pick to HOU in deal for No. 23 overall

- Sent 3rd Round Pick to DET in deal for TE T.J. Hockenson

- Sent 5th Round pick to PHI in deal for WR Jalen Reagor

- Sent 6th Round pick to ARI in deal for QB Josh Dobbs

- Sent 7th Round pick to LV in deal for QB Nick Mullens

- MIN holds 9 draft picks in 2024 (traded for 7 of them)

- The Vikings have made a trade this offseason to receive the No. 23 overall pick from HOU (also still hold No. 11 overall pick)

- Gave away: 2024 2nd Round (No. 42), 2024 6th Round (No. 188) & 2025 2nd Round Pick

- Received: 2024 1st Round (No. 23) & 2024 7th Round (No. 232)

- QB Kirk Cousins left MIN & signed with ATL in 2024 free agency

- Cousins started 88 games for MIN from 2018-23 (50-37-1 W-L)

- Sam Darnold is the current QB1 on the Vikings depth chart

- Over the past 5 Drafts, the Vikings have not used a top-80 pick on an edge rusher or DT

Highest drafted Vikings player by position, past 5 drafts

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Kellen Mond 3rd 66th 2021
RB Kene Nwangwu 4th 119th 2021
WR Justin Jefferson 1st 22nd 2020
TE Irv Smith Jr. 2nd 50th 2019
OT Christian Darrisaw 1st 23rd 2021
IOL Garrett Bradbury 1st 18th 2019
DT James Lynch 4th 130th 2020
EDGE Patrick Jones II 3rd 90th 2021
LB Brian Asomoah 3rd 66th 2022
CB Jeff Gladney 1st 31st 2020
S Lewis Cine 1st 32nd 2022

Last time Vikings picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2014 Teddy Bridgewater Louisville 32nd
RB 2007 Adrian Peterson Oklahoma 7th
FB Never
WR 2023 Jordan Addison USC 23rd
TE Never
OT 2021 Christian Darrisaw Virginia Tech 23rd
OG 1988 Randall McDaniel Arizona St. 19th
C 2019 Garrett Bradbury North Carolina St. 18th
DE 2005 Erasmus James Wisconsin 18th
DT 2013 Sharrif Floyd Florida 23rd
LB 2014 Anthony Barr UCLA 9th
CB 2020 Jeff Gladney TCU 31st
S 2022 Lewis Cine Georgia 32nd
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in the Motor City.
news

Chicago Bears 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.