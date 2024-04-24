Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Vikings fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Minnesota's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
Minnesota Vikings Draft Overview
2023 record: 7-10
Third in NFC North; missed playoffs
Vikings 2024 draft picks (9):
Round 1, pick 11
Round 1, pick 23 (from the Browns in Deshaun Watson trade, from the Texans in trade for draft picks)
Round 4, pick 108
Round 4, pick 129 (from the Lions in T.J. Hockenson trade)
Round 5, pick 157 (from the Browns in Za'Darius Smith trade)
Round 5, pick 167 (from the Chiefs in 2023 draft trade)
Round 6, pick 177 (from the Panthers in Laviska Shenault trade from the Jaguars in Ezra Cleveland trade)
Round 7, pick 230 (from the Falcons in Deion Jones trade from the Browns in Joshua Dobbs trade from the Cardinals in Dobbs trade)
Round 7, pick 232 (from the Broncos in Randy Gregory trade from the 49ers in Maliek Collins trade from the Texans in trade for draft picks)
Vikings team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Quarterback, Interior Offensive Line, Edge, Wide Receiver, Defensive Tackle
Projected Vikings first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 11
|Pick No. 23
|Daniel Jeremiah
|QB J.J. McCarthy (MICH) - via trade up to No. 4
|Used in trade up to pick No. 4
|Charles Davis
|QB J.J. McCarthy (MICH)
|CB Terrion Arnold (ALA)
|Lance Zierlein
|QB J.J. McCarthy (MICH) - via trade up to No. 4
|Used in trade up to pick No. 4
|Bucky Brooks
|QB Drake Maye (UNC)
|DB Cooper DeJean (IOWA)
|Peter Schrager
|CB Terrion Arnold (ALA)
|QB Bo Nix (ORE)
Vikings 2024 Opponents
Home
Bears, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, 49ers, Texans, Colts, Falcons, Jets
Away
Bears, Lions, Packers, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Giants
Vikings Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|DE Jonathan Greenard (Texans)
|QB Kirk Cousins (Falcons)
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Dolphins)
|RB Alexander Mattison (Raiders)
|LB Blake Cashman (Texans)
|DE Marcus Davenport (Lions)
|RB Aaron Jones (Packers)
|DL Dean Lowry (Steelers)
|QB Sam Darnold (49ers)
|LB Jordan Hicks (Browns)
|DT Jerry Tillery (Raiders)
|EDGE Danielle Hunter (Texans)
|WR Trent Sherfield (Bills)
|EDGE D.J. Wonnum (Panthers)
|OL Dan Feeney (Bears)
|LB Troy Dye (Chargers)
|CB Shaquill Griffin (Panthers)
|DT Khyiris Tonga (Cardinals)
|EDGE Jihad Ward (Giants)
|WR K.J. Osborn (Patriots)
|LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (Panthers)
|QB Joshua Dobbs (49ers)
|K Greg Joseph (Packers)
Vikings Decision Makers
Owner and Chairman: Zygi Wilf
Owner/Vice Chairman: Leonard Wilf
Owner and President: Mark Wilf
General Manager: Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
- Adofo-Mensah is entering his 3rd season as Vikings GM
- MIN: 20-14 W-L over first 2 seasons under Adofo-Mesah as GM (7-10 in 2023 & 13-4 in 2022)
- Adofo-Mesah succeeded Rick Spielman (was MIN GM from 2006-21)
- Spielman drafted 6 All-Pros & 17 Pro Bowlers for MIN
- Adofo-Mensah has made 16 draft selections over his first 2 drafts as MIN GM (8 offense, 8 defense)
- Used 7 of his 8 top-4 round draft picks on a defender
- Only 2 players have started more than 4 games for MIN (2022 2nd-rd guard Ed Ingram & 2022 4th Rd CB Akayleb Evans)
- MIN has traded back in the 1st Round in 3 of the last 4 drafts
- Traded back from No. 12 to No. 32 overall with Lions in 2022 (selected S Lewis Cine)
- Traded back from No. 14 to No. 23 overall with Jets in 2021 (selected T Christian Darrisaw)
- Traded back from No. 25 to No. 31 overall with 49ers in 2020 (selected CB Jeff Gladney)
- The Vikings only have 2 of their original draft picks in the 2024 Drafts (1st Round, No. 11 overall & 4th Round, No. 108 overall)
- Sent 2nd Round pick to HOU in deal for No. 23 overall
- Sent 3rd Round Pick to DET in deal for TE T.J. Hockenson
- Sent 5th Round pick to PHI in deal for WR Jalen Reagor
- Sent 6th Round pick to ARI in deal for QB Josh Dobbs
- Sent 7th Round pick to LV in deal for QB Nick Mullens
- MIN holds 9 draft picks in 2024 (traded for 7 of them)
- The Vikings have made a trade this offseason to receive the No. 23 overall pick from HOU (also still hold No. 11 overall pick)
- Gave away: 2024 2nd Round (No. 42), 2024 6th Round (No. 188) & 2025 2nd Round Pick
- Received: 2024 1st Round (No. 23) & 2024 7th Round (No. 232)
- QB Kirk Cousins left MIN & signed with ATL in 2024 free agency
- Cousins started 88 games for MIN from 2018-23 (50-37-1 W-L)
- Sam Darnold is the current QB1 on the Vikings depth chart
- Over the past 5 Drafts, the Vikings have not used a top-80 pick on an edge rusher or DT
Highest drafted Vikings player by position, past 5 drafts
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Kellen Mond
|3rd
|66th
|2021
|RB
|Kene Nwangwu
|4th
|119th
|2021
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|1st
|22nd
|2020
|TE
|Irv Smith Jr.
|2nd
|50th
|2019
|OT
|Christian Darrisaw
|1st
|23rd
|2021
|IOL
|Garrett Bradbury
|1st
|18th
|2019
|DT
|James Lynch
|4th
|130th
|2020
|EDGE
|Patrick Jones II
|3rd
|90th
|2021
|LB
|Brian Asomoah
|3rd
|66th
|2022
|CB
|Jeff Gladney
|1st
|31st
|2020
|S
|Lewis Cine
|1st
|32nd
|2022
Last time Vikings picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2014
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Louisville
|32nd
|RB
|2007
|Adrian Peterson
|Oklahoma
|7th
|FB
|Never
|WR
|2023
|Jordan Addison
|USC
|23rd
|TE
|Never
|OT
|2021
|Christian Darrisaw
|Virginia Tech
|23rd
|OG
|1988
|Randall McDaniel
|Arizona St.
|19th
|C
|2019
|Garrett Bradbury
|North Carolina St.
|18th
|DE
|2005
|Erasmus James
|Wisconsin
|18th
|DT
|2013
|Sharrif Floyd
|Florida
|23rd
|LB
|2014
|Anthony Barr
|UCLA
|9th
|CB
|2020
|Jeff Gladney
|TCU
|31st
|S
|2022
|Lewis Cine
|Georgia
|32nd
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.