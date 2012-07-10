Mike Williams on Seattle Seahawks' roster bubble?

Seattle Seahawks wideout Mike Williams could go from having one of the best stories in the NFL to being out of the league in the span of just two years. Somehow, that's the most "NFL" story of all.
Coaches Film, only on NFL.com
Purchase NFL Game Rewind and receive access to Coaches Film, which includes camera angles previously only available to coaches, scouts and officials.
Coach Pete Carroll resurrected his former USC star from the ashes in 2010. After being out of the NFL for two years, Williams led the Seahawks with 65 catches and 751 yards. He was a legitimate Comeback Player of the Year candidate. He was the No. 1 receiver on a team that won a playoff game.
But the NFL offers an unforgiving work environment. Williams fell off the map during an injury-plagued 2011, putting up only 236 yards in 12 games. He's coming off a broken leg and is no longer a lock to make the Seahawks' roster.
Danny O'Neil of the Seattle Times believes that Williams and Deon Butler, a third-round pick in 2009, are among those on the roster bubble. Sidney Rice, Doug Baldwin and Golden Tate should be locks. Williams and Butler are battling for spots with guys like Ben Obomanu, 2011 fourth-round pick Kris Durham and Ricardo Lockette.
It's unclear if Williams even will be ready for camp. Perhaps the team could place him on the physically unable to play list to start the year. Otherwise, his Cinderella story could already be over.