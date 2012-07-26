Mike Wallace has next move in dispute with Steelers

Signing coach Mike Tomlinto a contract extension with little fanfare and less pre-contract chatter was the most Pittsburgh Steelers move possible. The same is true for the team's reported decision to cut off negotiations with wide receiver Mike Wallace now that training camp has started.
Darlington: Why I love training camp
Training camp is here! Jeff Darlington provides 42 reasons why he absolutely cherishes this roster-shaping process. **More ...**
Despite reports that a deal was close, Wallace didn't show up to camp on time. He's not officially a "holdout" because he's an unsigned restricted free agent. But Tomlin and the Steelerswill subsequently treat Wallace as a Steeler non grata.
"One thing that experience has taught me is that this is bigger than all of us," Tomlin said. "It's bigger than Mike, it's bigger than me, so I mean that when I say it's unfortunate for him that he's not here."
Translation: We've made our move. Now it's your turn. Wallace still might get his contract over the next month, but he's going to have to show up to camp as a sign of good faith to make it happen. We'll find out over the next week if Wallace has the stomach to stay away from work.
Hey Now
So this isn't just a Mike Wallace post. This is the pilot episode of Around the League's daily "Training Camp Buzz". There is a lot going on at the 32 camps and it's easy to miss the non-stop news of the day. We hope to get you caught up here every weekday morning throughout the preseason.
Position Battling
- While Mike Tomlin is secure in Pittsburgh, the man originally expected to succeed Bill Cowher is squarely on the hot seat in Arizona. The Arizona Cardinals' quarterback situation remains up in the air, but the Arizona Republic noted Thursday that it's Kevin Kolb's job to lose. His contract makes him the favorite and Kolb took the first snap at training camp Wednesday. Ken Whisenhunt made it clear he wasn't happy with our own Willie McGinest for suggesting the Cardinals players prefer John Skelton.
- It didn't quite make the cut in our Top. 30 position battles, but keep an eye on the Indianapolis Colts running back position. Donald Brown will face a bigger challenge than you'd think from Delone Carter and Vick Ballard. (And this is why the Colts are where they are in our first power rankings.)
- Bills coach Chan Gailey confirmed that Donald Jones will open camp as the Buffalo Bills No. 2 receiver.
Unlucky Team of the Day
On the same day the Atlanta Falcons were forced to release linebacker Lofa Tatupu, we also learned that underrated starting defensive tackle Corey Peters would be out for most of camp with a foot injury. Not a good start for a defense starting over under coordinator Mike Nolan.
A good day for ...
- Former Detroit Lions/Dallas Cowboys/Chicago Bears wide receiver Roy Williams got a tryout with the Houston Texans. Somewhere, Terrell Owens is frustrated.
- Cardinals running back Ryan Williams participated in practice, less than a year removed from surgery to repair his torn patella tendon. Beanie Wells, meanwhile, remains sidelined. Williams can be a big part of the Cardinals offense this year.
A warning to ex-Colts
Whatever you do, do not sign with the New England Patriots. It's a trap. Peyton Manning's former buddies Anthony Gonzalez and Joseph Addai both didn't even make it to training camp after signing with New England this offseason. Don't be surprised if the Patriots sign a veteran back like Ryan Grant or Kevin Faulk to compete in camp with their youngsters and Danny Woodhead.
Instant Debate: Bold predictions
It's prediction season in the NFL. Our analysts consult their crystal balls and provide some interesting premonitions. **More ...**
Not a good day for ...
- Green Bay Packers safety Charlie Peprah was released despite starting 15 games last year. This will only increase the talk that Charles Woodson will play more at the position this year. The Packers look quite strong at most positions, but safety is an exception.
- Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer got a contract extension Wednesday, and now he's going to have to earn it. NFL Network reported first-round draft pick Dre Kirkpatrickwill be out roughly six weeks. That makes him unlikely for Week 1. Cincinnati's best cornerback Leon Hall is also still not healthy. The Bengals are going to have to rely on their pu pu plater of former first round picks like Terence Newman, Nate Clements and Adam Jones.
And ... that's it. Let me know what you think and thanks for reading. Football is back. This is good.