Mike Tice downplays Jay Cutler spat on Bears' sideline

In a perfect world for Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Mike Tice, ESPN cameras don't catch Jay Cutlerignoring him following a series Monday night.
But Tice knows how this all works. While we're sure he wasn't thrilled with Cutler's actions toward him, Tice isn't going to let it become a larger issue.
"Jay and I are good," Tice said Wednesday, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "I really admire his play the other night. I really admire how he's prepared himself right now. I really admire how he's bought in."
Tice was asked if he was surprised Cutler walked away from him.
"He probably had enough of me telling him why the play didn't work," Tice said, referring to a failed third-and-1 run before the Bears punted.
"I get enough of me sometimes, too. I can talk a little bit, as you guys know," Tice went on. "The heat of the battle, it's tough. A lot of things happen on the sideline. A lot of things happen over the course of a game. I was really angry about the fact that we didn't make that third-and-1. I was in his ear from the time he came off the field to the time he went over and put his helmet down. At a certain point, probably enough's enough."
A source told the Sun-Times that Cutler apologized for the incident, presumably to Tice. The quarterback said earlier in the week that Tice is "figuring out" his play-calling with the Bears.
"I mean, we talked about it just because it's so prevalent in the media for whatever reason," Cutler said. "But it wasn't an issue then, and it's not an issue now."
Cutler should know the cameras are on him at all times, but you get the feeling he just doesn't care. That's just Jay being Jay.