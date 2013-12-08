Mike Munchak coaching for his Tennessee Titans job

NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported Sunday on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay First" that a "lot of dissatisfaction" exists inside the Titans organization with Mike Munchak, who is coaching for his job, and might not survive the season.
Tennessee's front office wanted to build a tough-nosed, power-running attack that manages the quarterback and avoids turnovers. The Titans started the season 3-1 with that approach, but the team since has strayed and now sits at 5-7. That has not been received well by the franchise's new ownership.
The Houston Texans' firing of Gary Kubiak on Friday could spur a change sooner than later in Tennessee, Silver reported. The Titans -- who plan to keep general manager Ruston Webster around -- don't want to be beaten to the punch for a coaching candidate along the lines of Lovie Smith, who already spoke with Houston.
There's more: Silver reported that running back Chris Johnson and his massive $8 million 2014 salary won't be back, while NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport was told that Tennessee -- very much intrigued by free-agent-to-be Jay Cutler -- isn't expected to pick up the hefty $13 million, fifth-year option attached to quarterback Jake Locker.
