Mike Jenkins back with Cowboys amid trade talk

With 24 teams starting minicamps on Tuesday, expect a lot of news about which players show up for work and which players stay away from work.
DallasCowboys.com caught Jenkins on the way into the building on Tuesday morning and NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport reported that Jenkins arrived in town Monday night, neither of which comes as a surprise. Jenkins has been away from the team amidst reports of a possible trade, but he was ultimately expected to attend this mandatory session.
The Cowboys have repeatedly insisted that they won't trade Jenkins. Jenkins is expected to learn the slot cornerback position this offseason with Brandon Carr and rookie Morris Claiborne set to start on the outside.
Claiborne, the No. 6 pick in the draft, is not expected to practice until training camp following wrist surgery.
UPDATE:According to Rapoport, Jenkins stayed quiet, choosing not to speak with the media. But owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett were willing to talk.
"It is good to have him out here, our guys had a chance to visit with him and see how he'd been rehabbing," Jones said, according to Rapoport. "So, it is good to have that. ... We had a good visit. I hadn't visited with him in a while, so there was none of that (animosity) at all. I talked a lot about our coming year and how we've really bolstered our secondary and how being a part of that can be something special, but that's my conversation. There wasn't any 'buts' to it. It was a very cordial conversation."
Garrett said that Jenkins "didn't do anything today, but it was great to see him."