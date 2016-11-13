Mike Evans disappears in Week 10 opportunity report

It just does not seem to be happening for Dennis Pitta, despite the volume being in place. Pitta played 86 percent of the snaps and saw six targets, but those came at an average of just 1.7 yards down the field. The veteran tight end has yet to find the end zone this season, and hasn't scored a touchdown since 2013. At some point he'll reverse course on that, but it's getting harder to chase. Steve Smith was obviously the alpha, as usual, but it was good to see Breshad Perriman start to get into the action. He played only 48 percent of the snaps, behind Mike Wallace and Kamar Aiken, but his arrow was starting to point so far downward he needed this long bomb to capture some momentum.