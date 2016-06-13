Michigan's Mount Rushmore: Top all-time NFL players from UM

CFB 24/7 is unveiling its choices for the Mount Rushmores -- top 4 all-time NFL players -- from 10 top college football programs. The 10 were chosen based on the total number of NFL players produced by the school. The series continues with the Michigan Wolverines.
Carved into Michigan's Mount Rushmore:
» Tom Brady
» Charles Woodson
» Steve Hutchinson
» Dan Dierdorf
Why those four? Brady emerged from total afterthought in the 2000 NFL Draft to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history. He's won four Super Bowls -- played in six -- and is a three-time Super Bowl MVP. An 11-time Pro Bowl selection, Brady can make a serious run at the NFL's all-time career records in a number of passing categories, including yardage and touchdowns. ... Woodson played 18 seasons in the NFL before retiring following the 2015 season. The 1997 Heisman Trophy winner was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, winner of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2009 and won Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers. ... One of the premier guards of his era, Hutchinson was a seven-time Pro Bowl pick and named to the NFL's 2000s all-decade team. ... Dierdorf played 13 seasons as an offensive tackle, guard and center for the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a six-time Pro Bowl pick and was named to the NFL's 1970s all-decade team.
Total number of NFL players from school: 355
Total first-round draft picks from school: 44
Total picks from school in 2016 NFL Draft: 3 (Graham Glasgow, Round 3; Willie Henry, Round 4; Jake Rudock, Round 6)
Members of Pro Football Hall of Fame: 8 (George Allen, Dierdorf, Len Ford, Benny Friedman, Bill Hewitt, Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch, Mack, Ralph Wilson). Note: Allen entered the Hall of Fame as a coach, and Wilson as owner of the Buffalo Bills. Hirsch also attended Wisconsin.