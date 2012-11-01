Michael Vick: 'I got to get my swag back' for Eagles

A whirlwind week in Philadelphia continued Thursday as Andy Reid reinforced standing behind Michael Vick as his starting quarterback.
"I was upset after the game, not at Michael Vick, and I needed to step back and evaluate," Reid said Thursday, referring to his postgame comments. "Michael is QB and will continue to be."
Reid, in his 14th year as the Eagles' head coach, said he was never considering benching Vick in favor of Nick Foles.
Reports swirled all week that a switch could be made, starting with Vick saying after Sunday's loss that Reid might make a swap. The discussion grew to the point where Reid released a statement Wednesday saying Vick would remain the starter.
Vick was one of the leaders of a players-only meeting, reported Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Vick has struggled this season, turning the ball over at a debilitating rate, but had possibly his best game of the season in Sunday's defeat to the Atlanta Falcons -- most importantly not turning the ball over.
Vick said more than anything he just has to get his confidence back.
"I was trying to cater to certain things and trying to be what everybody wanted me to be," he said. "I got to let it go. I got to get my swag back and play football how I play football."