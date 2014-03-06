Around the League

Presented By

Michael Vick could land with Bills, Jaguars, Raiders

Published: Mar 06, 2014 at 08:40 AM

It's becoming increasingly apparent Michael Vick will have no shortage of suitors on the open market.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are among the clubs interested in the veteran quarterback, according to a source informed of the team's thinking. Rapoport reports the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders are also options for Vick. 

The Jaguars plan to re-sign Chad Henne and are looking for another quarterback to contend for the starting job. Blaine Gabbert won't be that guy, but Vick or perhaps Josh McCown represent two sensible fits.

The New York Jets and Houston Texans have also been linked to Vick, who is the best available signal-caller on ATL's top 101 free agents list. Vick and the Philadelphia Eagles have not been in talks and are expected to part ways after five seasons together.

Depsite Adrian Peterson's best efforts, the Minnesota Vikings are considered a long shot to land Vick, Rapoport reports. 

The Jaguars will pick third in the 2014 NFL Draft and are widely expected to target a quarterback. It's unclear how their draft strategy could be affected if they landed Vick.

We imagine the Jaguars view Vick the way most of the NFL now does; he's a stop-gap solution or valuable insurance policy. There's a potential fit there.

