Around the League

Presented By

Michael Thomas, Richard Sherman lead award winners

Published: Dec 18, 2013 at 01:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Michael Thomas wrapped up a whirlwind Week 15 by winning the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

The Miami Dolphins cornerback registered two tackles, two passes defensed and the game-clinching interception in the team's 24-20 victory over the New England Patriots. You can read all about Thomas' great story from NFL Media columnist Michael Silver.

The other two AFC winners are anything but a surprise.

Justin Tucker

Running back Jamaal Charles ran away with the AFC Offensive Player of the Week with his 216 scrimmage yards (195 receiving, 20 rushing) and five touchdowns while helping the Kansas City Chiefs rout the Oakland Raiders 56-31.

Justin Tucker scored all the Baltimore Ravens' points Monday night, keeping his team's playoff hopes alive with an 18-16 win over the Detroit Lions. The kicker made six field goals, including the game-winning 61-yarder, and was selected the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

In the NFC, Richard Sherman's two interceptions, three passes defensed and two tackles spearheaded a 23-0 shutout win over the New York Giants and earned the Seattle Seahawks cornerback the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

Rookie running back Eddie Lacy's huge role in the Green Bay Packers' come-from-behind 37-36 victory over the Dallas Cowboys earned him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award. Lacy had 171 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown.

Jay Feely's game-winning field goal in a 37-34 triumph over the Tennessee Titans kept the Arizona Cardinals' playoff hopes alive and earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The kicker converted three field-goal attempts, including the 41-yarder in overtime.

NFL Media will announce the players of the week every Wednesday on NFL Network's "NFL AM." The list for Week 14 is right here.

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" broke down the Packers' win and every other Week 15 game. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW