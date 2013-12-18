Michael Thomas, Richard Sherman lead award winners

Michael Thomas wrapped up a whirlwind Week 15 by winning the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.
The Miami Dolphins cornerback registered two tackles, two passes defensed and the game-clinching interception in the team's 24-20 victory over the New England Patriots. You can read all about Thomas' great story from NFL Media columnist Michael Silver.
The other two AFC winners are anything but a surprise.
Running back Jamaal Charles ran away with the AFC Offensive Player of the Week with his 216 scrimmage yards (195 receiving, 20 rushing) and five touchdowns while helping the Kansas City Chiefs rout the Oakland Raiders 56-31.
Justin Tucker scored all the Baltimore Ravens' points Monday night, keeping his team's playoff hopes alive with an 18-16 win over the Detroit Lions. The kicker made six field goals, including the game-winning 61-yarder, and was selected the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
In the NFC, Richard Sherman's two interceptions, three passes defensed and two tackles spearheaded a 23-0 shutout win over the New York Giants and earned the Seattle Seahawks cornerback the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award.
Rookie running back Eddie Lacy's huge role in the Green Bay Packers' come-from-behind 37-36 victory over the Dallas Cowboys earned him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award. Lacy had 171 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown.
Jay Feely's game-winning field goal in a 37-34 triumph over the Tennessee Titans kept the Arizona Cardinals' playoff hopes alive and earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The kicker converted three field-goal attempts, including the 41-yarder in overtime.
