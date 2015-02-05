Michael Oher waived/injured by Tennessee Titans

Right tackle Michael Oher lasted just one season into the four-year, $20 million contract signed with the Tennessee Titans last March.
The inspiration for the best-selling book turned blockbuster movie, "The Blind Side," has been waived with an injury designation, the team announced Thursday.
The Oher signing was a head-scratcher from the start. He had been a primary culprit in the Baltimore Ravens' historically inept 2013 rushing attack and was no better in 11 games with the Titans.
Oher, 28, is recovering from surgery after toe arthritis cut his season short in December. Even with a first-round pedigree and a household name, he's going to face a cold market for his services.
The Titans had the foresight to draft Taylor Lewan in the first round last offseason, but the former Michigan star will likely be needed at left tackle with veteran Michael Roos contemplating retirement.
Tackle will be one of many positions the organization will have to address in the coming months.
