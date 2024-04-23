Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Dolphins fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Miami's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Miami Dolphins Draft Overview
2023 record: 11-6
Second in AFC East; lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round
Dolphins 2024 draft picks (6):
Round 1, pick 21
Round 2, pick 55
Round 5, pick 158
Round 5, pick184 (acquired from Chicago Bears in trade for Dan Feeney)
Round 6, pick 198
Round 7, pick 241
Dolphins team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Interior offensive line, defensive tackle, offensive tackle, edge, tight end
Projected Dolphins first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 21
|Daniel Jeremiah
|OL Graham Barton (DUKE)
|Charles Davis
|EDGE Jared Verse (FSU)
|Lance Zierlein
|EDGE Chop Robinson (PSU)
|Bucky Brooks
|OC Jackson Powers-Johnson (ORE)
|Peter Schrager
|EDGE Jared Verse (FSU)
Dolphins 2024 Opponents:
Home
Bills, Patriots, Jets, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Raiders
Away
Bills, Patriots, Jets, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Browns, Packers
Dolphins Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|TE Jonnu Smith (Falcons)
|EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah (released)
|LB Anthony Walker (Browns)
|CB Xavien Howard (released)
|LB Jordyn Brooks (Seahawks)
|LB Jerome Baker (Seahawks)
|C Aaron Brewer (Titans)
|S Brandon Jones (Broncos)
|LB Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers)
|DT Christian Wilkins (Raiders)
|S Jordan Poyer (Bills)
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Vikings)
|CB Siran Neal (Bills)
|G Robert Hunt (Panthers)
|DT Neville Gallimore (Cowboys)
|DT Raekwon Davis (Colts)
|CB Kendall Fuller (Commanders)
|S DeShon Elliott (Steelers)
|DT Benito Jones (Lions)
|WR Cedrick Wilson (Saints)
|DT Jonathan Harris (Broncos)
|TE Eric Saubert (49ers)
|TE Jody Fortson (Chiefs)
|OL Jack Driscoll (Eagles)
Dolphins Decision Makers
Chairman of the Board: Stephen M. Ross
General Manager: Chris Grier
Head Coach: Mike McDaniel
Chris Grier
Chris Grier has been Dolphins GM since 2016.
Dolphins Draft Notes since 2016
- 55 total players drafted
- 2 MIA Pro Bowler selected (QB Tua Tagovailoa, CB Xavien Howard
- 8 draft selections over past 2 drafts (fewest in NFL)
- Grier has drafted only 2 MIA Pro Bowl selection since 2016
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (2020 1st-round) made first Pro Bowl following 2023 season; CB Xavien Howard (2016 2nd-round) has made 4 Pro Bowls
- Grier drafted S Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT), OT Laremy Tunsil (HOU), WR Jakeem Grant (CHI) who went on to make 1+ Pro Bowl with another team
- MIA W-L: 10-6 in 2020, 9-8 in 2021 & 2022, 11-6 in 2023
- 4 straight winning seasons for 1st time since 1997-2003
- MIA currently holds only 2 picks in top-150 overall in 2024 Draft
- Forfeited 3rd Round pick due to violating tampering rules & traded 4th Round pick to DEN for Bradley Chubb
- MIA has not made a first-round pick since the 2021 Draft
- Traded 2022 1st Round pick in deal for WR Tyreek Hill
- Traded 1 of their 2023 1st Round pick in deal for LB Bradley Chubb & forfeited other 2023 1st Round pick for violating tampering rules
- The Dolphins have made a trade involving 1st-round picks in each of the last 5 drafts
- 2019: Traded S Minkah Fitzpatrick to PIT for 2020 1st, and traded OT Laremy Tunsil & WR Kenny Stills to HOU for 2020 1st & 2021 1st (and other pick swaps)
- 2020: Traded down from pick No. 26 to No. 30 (GB selected QB Jordan Love, MIA selected CB Noah Igbinoghene)
- 2021: Traded down from No. 3 to No. 12 and back up to No. 6 (selected WR Jaylen Waddle)
- 2022: Acquired WR Tyreek Hill from KC for 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29) & 4 other picks
- 2023: Acquired LB Bradley Chubb from DEN for a 2023 1st-round pick (No. 29), 2024 4th Round pick & RB Chase Edmonds
- Grier has never drafted a RB or an iOL in the first 2 rounds
Highest drafted Dolphins player by position, since 2016:
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa
|1st
|5th
|2020
|RB
|Kenyan Drake
|3rd
|73rd
|2016
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|1st
|6th
|2021
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|2nd
|42nd
|2018
|OT
|Laremy Tunsil
|1st
|13th
|2016
|IOL
|Michael Deiter
|3rd
|78th
|2019
|DT
|Christian Wilkins
|1st
|13th
|2019
|EDGE
|Jaelan Phillips
|1st
|18th
|2021
|LB
|Raekwon McMillan
|2nd
|54th
|2017
|CB
|Noah Igbinoghene
|1st
|30th
|2020
|S
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|1st
|11th
|2018
Last time Dolphins picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2020
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Alabama
|5th
|RB
|2005
|Ronnie Brown
|Auburn
|2nd
|WR
|2021
|Jaylen Waddle
|Alabama
|6th
|TE
|Never
|OT
|2020
|Austin Jackson
|USC
|18th
|OG
|1982
|Roy Foster
|USC
|24th
|C
|2011
|Mike Pouncey
|Florida
|15th
|DE
|2021
|Jaelan Phillips
|Miami-FL
|18th
|DT
|2019
|Christian Wilkins
|Clemson
|13th
|LB
|1992
|Marco Coleman
|Georgia Tech
|12th
|CB
|2020
|Noah Igbinoghene
|Auburn
|30th
|S
|2018
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Alabama
|11th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.