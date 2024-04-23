Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Chris Grier

Chris Grier has been Dolphins GM since 2016.

Dolphins Draft Notes since 2016

- 55 total players drafted

- 2 MIA Pro Bowler selected (QB Tua Tagovailoa, CB Xavien Howard

- 8 draft selections over past 2 drafts (fewest in NFL)

- Grier has drafted only 2 MIA Pro Bowl selection since 2016

- QB Tua Tagovailoa (2020 1st-round) made first Pro Bowl following 2023 season; CB Xavien Howard (2016 2nd-round) has made 4 Pro Bowls

- Grier drafted S Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT), OT Laremy Tunsil (HOU), WR Jakeem Grant (CHI) who went on to make 1+ Pro Bowl with another team

- MIA W-L: 10-6 in 2020, 9-8 in 2021 & 2022, 11-6 in 2023

- 4 straight winning seasons for 1st time since 1997-2003

- MIA currently holds only 2 picks in top-150 overall in 2024 Draft

- Forfeited 3rd Round pick due to violating tampering rules & traded 4th Round pick to DEN for Bradley Chubb

- MIA has not made a first-round pick since the 2021 Draft

- Traded 2022 1st Round pick in deal for WR Tyreek Hill

- Traded 1 of their 2023 1st Round pick in deal for LB Bradley Chubb & forfeited other 2023 1st Round pick for violating tampering rules

- The Dolphins have made a trade involving 1st-round picks in each of the last 5 drafts

- 2019: Traded S Minkah Fitzpatrick to PIT for 2020 1st, and traded OT Laremy Tunsil & WR Kenny Stills to HOU for 2020 1st & 2021 1st (and other pick swaps)

- 2020: Traded down from pick No. 26 to No. 30 (GB selected QB Jordan Love, MIA selected CB Noah Igbinoghene)

- 2021: Traded down from No. 3 to No. 12 and back up to No. 6 (selected WR Jaylen Waddle)

- 2022: Acquired WR Tyreek Hill from KC for 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29) & 4 other picks

- 2023: Acquired LB Bradley Chubb from DEN for a 2023 1st-round pick (No. 29), 2024 4th Round pick & RB Chase Edmonds