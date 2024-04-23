 Skip to main content
Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 12:52 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Dolphins fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Miami's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Miami Dolphins Draft Overview

2023 record: 11-6
Second in AFC East; lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round

Dolphins 2024 draft picks (6):

Round 1, pick 21
Round 2, pick 55
Round 5, pick 158
Round 5, pick184 (acquired from Chicago Bears in trade for Dan Feeney)
Round 6, pick 198
Round 7, pick 241

Dolphins team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Interior offensive line, defensive tackle, offensive tackle, edge, tight end

Projected Dolphins first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 21
Daniel Jeremiah OL Graham Barton (DUKE)
Charles Davis EDGE Jared Verse (FSU)
Lance Zierlein EDGE Chop Robinson (PSU)
Bucky Brooks OC Jackson Powers-Johnson (ORE)
Peter Schrager EDGE Jared Verse (FSU)

Dolphins 2024 Opponents:

Home

Bills, Patriots, Jets, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Raiders

Away

Bills, Patriots, Jets, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Browns, Packers

Dolphins Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
TE Jonnu Smith (Falcons) EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah (released)
LB Anthony Walker (Browns) CB Xavien Howard (released)
LB Jordyn Brooks (Seahawks) LB Jerome Baker (Seahawks)
C Aaron Brewer (Titans) S Brandon Jones (Broncos)
LB Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers) DT Christian Wilkins (Raiders)
S Jordan Poyer (Bills) LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Vikings)
CB Siran Neal (Bills) G Robert Hunt (Panthers)
DT Neville Gallimore (Cowboys) DT Raekwon Davis (Colts)
CB Kendall Fuller (Commanders) S DeShon Elliott (Steelers)
DT Benito Jones (Lions) WR Cedrick Wilson (Saints)
DT Jonathan Harris (Broncos) TE Eric Saubert (49ers)
TE Jody Fortson (Chiefs)
OL Jack Driscoll (Eagles)

Dolphins Decision Makers

Chairman of the Board: Stephen M. Ross

General Manager: Chris Grier

Head Coach: Mike McDaniel

Chris Grier

Chris Grier has been Dolphins GM since 2016.

Dolphins Draft Notes since 2016

- 55 total players drafted

- 2 MIA Pro Bowler selected (QB Tua Tagovailoa, CB Xavien Howard

- 8 draft selections over past 2 drafts (fewest in NFL)

- Grier has drafted only 2 MIA Pro Bowl selection since 2016

- QB Tua Tagovailoa (2020 1st-round) made first Pro Bowl following 2023 season; CB Xavien Howard (2016 2nd-round) has made 4 Pro Bowls

- Grier drafted S Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT), OT Laremy Tunsil (HOU), WR Jakeem Grant (CHI) who went on to make 1+ Pro Bowl with another team

- MIA W-L: 10-6 in 2020, 9-8 in 2021 & 2022, 11-6 in 2023

- 4 straight winning seasons for 1st time since 1997-2003

- MIA currently holds only 2 picks in top-150 overall in 2024 Draft

- Forfeited 3rd Round pick due to violating tampering rules & traded 4th Round pick to DEN for Bradley Chubb

- MIA has not made a first-round pick since the 2021 Draft

- Traded 2022 1st Round pick in deal for WR Tyreek Hill

- Traded 1 of their 2023 1st Round pick in deal for LB Bradley Chubb & forfeited other 2023 1st Round pick for violating tampering rules

- The Dolphins have made a trade involving 1st-round picks in each of the last 5 drafts

- 2019: Traded S Minkah Fitzpatrick to PIT for 2020 1st, and traded OT Laremy Tunsil & WR Kenny Stills to HOU for 2020 1st & 2021 1st (and other pick swaps)

- 2020: Traded down from pick No. 26 to No. 30 (GB selected QB Jordan Love, MIA selected CB Noah Igbinoghene)

- 2021: Traded down from No. 3 to No. 12 and back up to No. 6 (selected WR Jaylen Waddle)

- 2022: Acquired WR Tyreek Hill from KC for 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29) & 4 other picks

- 2023: Acquired LB Bradley Chubb from DEN for a 2023 1st-round pick (No. 29), 2024 4th Round pick & RB Chase Edmonds

- Grier has never drafted a RB or an iOL in the first 2 rounds

Highest drafted Dolphins player by position, since 2016:

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Tua Tagovailoa 1st 5th 2020
RB Kenyan Drake 3rd 73rd 2016
WR Jaylen Waddle 1st 6th 2021
TE Mike Gesicki 2nd 42nd 2018
OT Laremy Tunsil 1st 13th 2016
IOL Michael Deiter 3rd 78th 2019
DT Christian Wilkins 1st 13th 2019
EDGE Jaelan Phillips 1st 18th 2021
LB Raekwon McMillan 2nd 54th 2017
CB Noah Igbinoghene 1st 30th 2020
S Minkah Fitzpatrick 1st 11th 2018

Last time Dolphins picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2020 Tua Tagovailoa Alabama 5th
RB 2005 Ronnie Brown Auburn 2nd
WR 2021 Jaylen Waddle Alabama 6th
TE Never
OT 2020 Austin Jackson USC 18th
OG 1982 Roy Foster USC 24th
C 2011 Mike Pouncey Florida 15th
DE 2021 Jaelan Phillips Miami-FL 18th
DT 2019 Christian Wilkins Clemson 13th
LB 1992 Marco Coleman Georgia Tech 12th
CB 2020 Noah Igbinoghene Auburn 30th
S 2018 Minkah Fitzpatrick Alabama 11th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

