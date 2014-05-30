Message sent? Justin Forsett takes reps over Ray Rice

Hensley notes that Rice looked "noticeably slimmer" and had good burst, although Forsett was even faster. Perhaps the Ravens are preparing for Rice to be suspended early in the season, a time when Forsett could have a role as the team's third-down back. It's more likely that Harbaugh wanted to express his displeasure with Rice's offseason, despite the running back's uncomfortable apology last week for his arrest on simple assault charges.