Megatron still a must-start despite recent struggles

M.F.: McGahee has been one of the better draft bargains in fantasy football this season, ranking 21st in points among running backs. And while the Patriots are a respectable 13th in the league against the run, their defense is still dead last overall. With that said, I'd have no problem starting him in place of Jennings at the flex position. In fact, you should consider yourself lucky to have enough wide receiver depth that you can replace him with a running back at a flex spot. For owners looking for wideout help, I'd go hard after McGahee's teammate, Demaryius Thomas, on the waiver wire. He's found the end zone three times in the last two weeks, and this week's matchup against New England couldn't be more favorable -- their defense has surrendered more fantasy points to wide receivers than any other team in the league.