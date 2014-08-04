Mayock: Pats' Ryan Mallett is a legitimate starting QB

"I was blown away today. I saw a legitimate NFL starting quarterback today backing up Tom Brady," Mayock said after Monday's scrimmage versus the Redskins. "So as the season progresses and we get closer to draft time and what the Patriots can or can't do with him, I think they drafted Jimmy Garoppolo for a reason, as an insurance policy. But trust me, Ryan Mallett's a starting quarterback in this league, and he popped today."