Maurice Jones-Drew won't report to Jaguars camp

On Wednesday, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan reiterated the team's stance that running back Maurice Jones-Drew will not get a new contract and will be expected to honor the final two seasons on his current deal.
Jaguars rookies and veterans are scheduled to report to EverBank Field on Thursday for the start of training camp. Jones-Drew, however, will not be there, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche.
Wyche reports Jones-Drew could be fined $30,000 per day for each day he misses. He also has accumulated $60,000 in fines for missing a mandatory minicamp this summer. The Jaguars have not disclosed whether they'll pursue those fines.
With Jones-Drew earning a maximum of $9.65 million over the next two seasons, and running backs who produced fewer than his 1,606 yards from last season signing contracts averaging between $7 million and $9 million per season with between $18 million and $24 million in guaranteed money this offseason, his absence from the start of camp does not come as a surprise.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection skipped Jaguars offseason workout program, including the mandatory minicamp, in protest of his current contract. Former teammate Fred Taylor, who worked out with Jones-Drew this offseason, said he expected the NFL's reigning rushing champ to hold out at the start of training camp and possibly longer.
With Jones-Drew holding firm, the question now is whether or not the Jaguars, who have the most salary-cap space in the NFL (around $25 million), blink first on the contract issue -- it's hard to argue that Jones-Drew is not underpaid -- or threaten to fine Jones-Drew the $30,000 per day for not showing up to training camp.