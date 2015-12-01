Matthew Stafford's Detroit Lions looking feisty after slow start

Slay has quietly become one of the top "blanket" corners in the NFL. He has always teased evaluators with his impressive athleticism and explosiveness, but he lacked the technique and polish to consistently shadow elite receivers. In 2015, Slay is playing with better discipline and focus on the perimeter. Most importantly, he is avoiding the mental lapses that have previously led to big plays in coverage. I reviewed his impressive performance against Amari Cooper in the win over Oakland in Week 11, and Slay's ability to challenge the rookie receiver using a variety of techniques stood out. He exhibited good footwork and patience at the line, yet aggressively jammed and disrupted Cooper's releases at every turn. This was the same kind of effort Slay displayed in the Lions' surprising win over the Green Bay Packersin Week 10, when he suffocated Aaron Rodgers' targets on the perimeter.