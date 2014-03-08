Matt Schaub could have interest from Browns, Raiders

If -- and, frankly, when -- Matt Schaub is released by the Houston Texans, the quarterback might not be out of work for long.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that a trio of teams are believed to have interest in the veteran passer, including the Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders and New York Jets, according to a source informed of Schaub's situation.
The Raiders are starting over at the position, while the Jets are a lock to chase after an experienced signal-caller if -- and, again, when -- they cut Mark Sanchez.
In Cleveland, adding Schaub would reunite him with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, the former Texans play-caller who squeezed the most out of the quarterback during their time together.
If cut, Schaub will have a say in where he goes next, which adds complexity to the process. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported last month that the quarterback has no interest in backing up the Jets' Geno Smith, which would suggest that Schaub has no interest in backing up potential young passers in Oakland or Cleveland, either.
Both teams are likely to draft a rookie quarterback, and neither can sell Schaub as a difference-maker to their wounded fans after he comprehensively withered last season in Houston.
Still, after one NFL assistant coach said in January that a released Sanchez would "be the starter as soon as he walked in the door for us," maybe Schaub has a better shot than we're giving him to earn another No. 1 gig.
