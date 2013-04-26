 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Matt Barkley, Ryan Nassib highlight draft nosedivers

Published: Apr 26, 2013 at 04:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Early in the week, reports surfaced that USC's Matt Barkley and Syracuse's Ryan Nassib could go as high as No. 8 overall because the Buffalo Bills didn't want to surrender a 2014 first-round pick to trade back in the draft for a quarterback.

![](http://www.nfl.com/mobile/app?icampaign=articledraftxtrainclusion)
NFL '13 DRAFT XTRA
Follow on your smartphone or tablet for exclusive content including live video from Radio City Music Hall.

As it turns out, the Bills manufactured the 2013 NFL Draft's most effective smokescreen, ignoring Nassib and Barkley while picking up Florida State quarterback EJ Manuel at No. 16 overall Thursday night.

After three rounds, the two big-name quarterbacks top the list of players surprisingly still on the board heading into the start of the fourth round Saturday. As NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock explained, quarterbacks finally are being drafted at their true value after being artificially elevated by desperate teams in recent years.

Credit NFL Films analyst Greg Cosell for predicting Barkley's fall. Questioning the quarterback's arm strength, Cosell graded Barkley as a fourth-round talent masquerading as a first- or second-round pick in mock drafts.

Although Nassib was ranked by Cosell, ESPN's Jon Gruden and the National Football Post's Russ Lande as the draft's top quarterback, opinions were all over the map on his NFL outlook. Some teams told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Nassib was given no higher than a fourth-round grade.

Quarterback wasn't the only high-profile position to see top players take a nosedive. South Carolina power back Marcus Lattimore, who drew comparisons to Earl Campbell and Herschel Walker before twice shredding his knee, failed to entice a team to draft him in the third round. UCLA's Johnathan Franklin, reported to be gaining traction as the top running back in the draft, still is available, too.

The biggest Day 2 defensive snub is Alabama nose tackle Jesse Williams, once viewed as a borderline first-round pick until knee concerns sabotaged his draft stock.

Williams and Franklin are the two highest-rated players remaining on the draft board of NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah. While both should hear their names called shortly after the draft resumes on Saturday, it's plausible Nassib and Barkley could fall behind another quarterback, such as Tennessee's strong-armed Tyler Bray.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.