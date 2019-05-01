Marshawn Lynch would return to Oakland Raiders if needed

Lynch, who started his career in Buffalo then had a strong career and two Super Bowl appearances with the Seahawks, retired after the 2015 season. He returned in 2017 to the Raiders, citing the opportunity to play for his hometown team as a key reason for playing again. He signed a two-year deal and rushed for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns with Oakland before sustaining a season-ending groin injury after six games in 2018.