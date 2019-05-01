Isaiah Crowell tears Achilles; Doug Martin re-signs

First-round running back Josh Jacobs saw his potential workload with the Oakland Raiders grow without even taking a snap.

An injury to veteran Isaiah Crowell wipes out some of the Raiders backfield depth chart.

Crowell suffered a torn Achilles tendon during a workout with the team on Tuesday and will likely miss the season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Crowell is expected to undergo surgery next week.

ESPN first reported the news.

It's a brutal blow for Crowell, who signed a one-year contract in Oakland in hopes to rejuvenate his career in the Black Hole after a disappointing season with the New York Jets. The 26-year-old earned 685 yards on 143 carries and six TDs in 2018.

The injury to Crowell puts even more on Jacobs' shoulders. While the rookie projected as a bell cow after Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden made him the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Crowell was expected to spell him at times on early downs. Now that plan is sent to sea.

To help replace Crowell, the Raiders re-signed running back Doug Martin, Garafolo and NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported.

Martin faired decently well last season in Oakland, despite a fumbling issue that frustrated Gruden at times. After taking over the early-down role after Marshawn Lynch's injury, Martin compiled 723 yards and four TDs on just 172 carries, including back-to-back 100-yard games to close the season. His 4.2 yards per carry were worlds better than his previous two seasons with Tampa Bay when he earned just 2.9 yards per tote.

Martin should enter training camp as a familiar early-down option to spell Jacobs at times.

One issue for Martin rejoining the Raiders: Oakland just gave Jacobs No. 28, which Martin wore last season.

On May 1, Jacobs projects as an overwhelming workhorse. Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington remain on the roster, but both are smaller, shifty backs better in the passing game. Chris Warren currently projects as another early-down runner behind Jacobs and Martin on the roster.