Marshawn Lynch, Dez Bryant among 11 unstoppable players

This guy is something else, his disappointing off-field issues aside. Despite being stuck with average-at-best quarterbacks in his first two NFL seasons, Gordon has averaged 17.9 yards per catch. His combination of height, weight, speed and strength make him a mismatch for opposing defenders. Like Jerry Rice, Gordon seems to run faster than his timed speed once the pads are on and he hits the field -- which contributed to his 641 yards after the catch last season, an average of 7.4 per grab. I'd love to see Gordon and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman in a one-on-one passing drill; as good as Sherman is, I suspect Gordon would prevail. Unfortunately, Gordon might be stopped in 2014 by a suspension after a positive drug test -- maybe up to a full year, depending on how the disciplinary process plays out. That could really hamper his continued development, as it can be tough for players to stay in peak form when they spend an extended amount of time away from the action.