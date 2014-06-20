The Brandt Report

Marshawn Lynch, Dez Bryant among 11 unstoppable players

Published: Jun 20, 2014 at 04:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

It's almost too obvious to state, but few offensive players are more valuable than those who just cannot be stopped.

We've all seen it happen: A running back plows over a half dozen defenders to manufacture a game-breaking touchdown, or a receiver grabs a screen pass, jukes a handful of would-be tacklers and rockets 30 yards into the end zone.

The Seattle Seahawks famously rely on one such powerhouse to drive their offense in veteran running back Marshawn Lynch. Thanks to his decision to show up for minicamp -- rather than, as reports indicated he might, hold out or even retire -- the defending Super Bowl champs won't have to explore what life might be like without their human bulldozer. Pondering how significant Lynch's impact is on the field, I thought I'd compile a list of 11 of the NFL's toughest players to tackle.

Below you'll find five running backs (with a focus on broken/missed tackles) and six receivers (with a focus on yards after the catch) who are nearly impossible to bring down. Of course, this is by no means meant to be an exclusive list; it's merely a collection of some of the most imposing and elusive offensive players in the league.

RUNNING BACKS

LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles

McCoy has great feet and quickness and is very shifty and elusive, as evidenced by his ability to induce 53 missed tackles -- the most among running backs -- last season. He has excellent vision, and Chip Kelly's system is the perfect fit for his talents. Based on his 2013 campaign, in which he gained 2,146 total yards (1,607 rushing, 539 receiving) and scored 11 total touchdowns, McCoy belongs firmly in the discussion about the most unstoppable backs in the NFL.

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Here's a tip: If you ever have a chance to meet Peterson, don't let him shake your hand, as he has the strongest, most vise-like grip you'll ever encounter. Stuck on a team with quarterback problems, he faced a lot of stacked boxes last season and still ran for 1,266 yards and 10 scores, collecting 43 missed tackles and breaking another 16 along the way. Just look at how many defenders were embarrassed on Peterson's first play from scrimmage in the 2013 season -- a 78-yard scoring run.

Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawks

Lynch burst out of the gate last season, rumbling for 871 of his 1,257 yards in the first 10 weeks, but he seemed to slow down as the year wore on. His yards per carry also took a dip, dropping from 5.0 in 2012 to 4.2 in 2013. Still, Lynch tied for the league lead in broken tackles with 18 -- in addition to making tacklers miss 38 times -- proving he remains one of the toughest running backs to stop. In other words, Beast Modemost definitely lives.

DeMarco Murray, Dallas Cowboys

Murray, whose career got off to an injury-interrupted start, had a breakout 2013 campaign, topping 1,000 yards for the first time and adding 10 total touchdowns. He even slightly edged McCoy in yards per carry (5.2 to 5.1). I like his receiving ability and the fact that he can make people whiff in the open field (28 missed tackles in 2013). His offensive line is much better than it was when he first arrived. If Dallas gives him the ball more in 2014, I think he'll surprise some people.

C.J. Spiller, Buffalo Bills

Schein: Bills' drought will end in 2014

_Schein-65x90.jpg

The Bills haven't made the playoffs this millennium, but Adam Schein says Doug 

Marrone's group will snap this inglorious streak. READ

Spiller has moves (23 missed tackles in 2013). Given his exceptional vision and explosiveness -- the latter of which is reminiscent of Marshall Faulk in his prime -- he's a special talent as a runner and a receiver. Though he only logged 15-plus carries in six games last season, Spiller still managed to get within 67 yards of the 1,000-yard mark, bolstered by four runs of 40 yards or more. Significant lateral quickness makes him very difficult to bring down.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos

Thomas has very strong hands and great body control to go with long arms; at 6-foot-3 and 229 pounds, he's simply a big, strong player. He boasts really powerful legs, which he uses to make the first guy miss and then pull away from the second guy. It's little wonder that Thomas led receivers in yards after the catch last season with 718 -- which made up a whopping 50.2 percent of his total yardage (1,430).

Josh Gordon, Cleveland Browns

This guy is something else, his disappointing off-field issues aside. Despite being stuck with average-at-best quarterbacks in his first two NFL seasons, Gordon has averaged 17.9 yards per catch. His combination of height, weight, speed and strength make him a mismatch for opposing defenders. Like Jerry Rice, Gordon seems to run faster than his timed speed once the pads are on and he hits the field -- which contributed to his 641 yards after the catch last season, an average of 7.4 per grab. I'd love to see Gordon and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman in a one-on-one passing drill; as good as Sherman is, I suspect Gordon would prevail. Unfortunately, Gordon might be stopped in 2014 by a suspension after a positive drug test -- maybe up to a full year, depending on how the disciplinary process plays out. That could really hamper his continued development, as it can be tough for players to stay in peak form when they spend an extended amount of time away from the action.

Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions

Johnson is, of course, a monster, but he doesn't do as well in yards after the catch (499 in 2013) as one might think. The reason for that is simple: He's often double- and triple-teamed. And while that tactic doesn't stop him from getting his hands on the ball -- as it would almost any other receiver -- it does tend to keep him from picking up extra yardage. Still, he has the makeup of a YAC terror; if offseason additions Golden Tate and Eric Ebron are able to take some defensive attention away in 2014, we could see Megatron do quite a bit more post-catch damage.

Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys

Bryant is another very strong-legged guy who does not often go down on first contact. He just pulls away from defenders; if you don't get him solidly as a tackler, say goodbye. Bryant is also a true competitor. Unlike those receivers who are content to slip out of bounds after making the catch, he'll always try to turn upfield and fight for additional yardage.

Keenan Allen, San Diego Chargers

Brandt: Six teams set to stumble

In the NFL, even the best teams can falter. Gil Brandt eyes six squads primed to take a step back after making the playoffs. READ

The way he's built, the 6-2, 211-pound Allen almost looks more like a running back than a receiver. He has soft hands, long arms and exceptional strength. In his stellar rookie season, Allen averaged 14.7 yards per reception, with 438 of his 1,046 yards coming after the catch.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings

The second-year pro has great acceleration and outstanding quickness -- just a tough, athletic presence. He had just 45 receptions last season for 469 yards -- but a stunning 62.1 percent of those yards came after the catch (291). He's also a dynamic kick returner who averaged 32.4 yards a pop. Patterson, who played some running back at the junior college level, has a chance to be very special. I'll be interested to see what new Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner can do with this raw talent.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ten players who will rebound after slow starts to the 2021 NFL season

Will Zach Wilson keep improving as the 2021 season continues? Can Chase Young rediscover his 2020 form? Gil Brandt highlights 10 NFL players he believes in after slow starts to the season.
news

2021 NFL season: One challenge each undefeated team must overcome

Can Derek Carr and the Raiders avoid a late-season collapse? Will Kyler Murray and the Cardinals shake a nagging narrative? Gil Brandt spotlights one challenge each undefeated team must overcome. 
news

Seven players who need to be more involved after Week 1 of NFL season

Can the Packers hope to compete without giving Aaron Jones more touches? Gil Brandt highlights seven offensive players who need to be more involved than they were in Week 1.
news

Eleven best members of the 2011 rookie class heading into 2021

One decade after they began their NFL careers, how do Von Miller and Julio Jones compare to their fellow members of the 2011 rookie class RIGHT NOW? Gil Brandt ranks the 11 best members of the 2011 rookie class heading into the 2021 NFL season. 
news

2021 NFL season: Twelve one-year contracts that will pay off

Can Ryan Fitzpatrick stabilize Washington's offense? Is A.J. Green on the verge of a renaissance in Arizona? Gil Brandt lists 12 one-year contracts that will pay off in the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL season: Eleven non-first-round rookies who can pop

Will Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah bring a charge to the Browns? What will Sam Ehlinger's role with the Colts be? Gil Brandt spotlights 11 non-first-round rookies ready to pop in 2021.
news

2021 NFL season: Top 10 offensive-defensive duos

Is there any better combination of offensive and defensive stars than the Packers' pair of Aaron Rodgers and Jaire Alexander? Gil Brandt ranks the top 10 offensive-defensive duos heading into 2021.
news

NFL training camp: Bats, sod and the Cowboys' search for an early preseason home 

Though they are now a Southern California fixture, the Dallas Cowboys didn't always hold training camp there. Gil Brandt remembers the early search for a preseason home and recounts other wild camp memories. 
news

2021 NFL season: Quinnen Williams, Daniel Jones among top 10 candidates to make the leap

Gil Brandt identifies 10 NFL candidates to make the leap in 2021. Can Daniel Jones reach new heights with the Giants? Is Quinnen Williams about to become a star for the Jets?
news

2021 NFL season: Ranking the most versatile players in the league

Can Jeremy Chinn really play "wherever"? Is Alvin Kamara as big a threat through the air as he is on the ground? Gil Brandt ranks the 11 most versatile players in the NFL in 2021. 
news

2021 NFL season: Ranking top 10 traded players poised to have biggest impact

How much will Julio Jones mean to the Tennessee Titans? Gil Brandt ranks the year's top 10 traded players ahead of the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL season: Nine players who are guaranteed to play better

Will Cam Newton rebound in his second season with the Patriots? Are we about to see a rejuvenated J.J. Watt? Gil Brandt highlights nine players guaranteed to play better in 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW