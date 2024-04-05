Marquez Valdes-Scantling pushes back against 'diva' narrative surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

According to Valdes-Scantling, it's definitely not for show. Though it clashes with his public persona, Rodgers builds such strong bonds by showing he truly cares about his teammates, the receiver explained.

"Aaron has taught me so much on and off the field," Valdes-Scantling said. "He's a big advocate of mental health and how you approach life, not just football. The things that he's gone through over the years, he shares that and kind of just lets you know, like, 'hey, I'm human too' … Just for him to be able to open that up and be a great friend to me, not even just a teammate, I'm forever indebted to him."

Valdes-Scantling has plenty of reason to back Rodgers. He racked up 2,153 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns over four seasons spent with Rodgers before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, an opportunity he likely never would've received had he not began his career with the Packers.

Valdes-Scantling did not find the same statistical success in Kansas City, and became a target for critics seeking an explanation for why the Chiefs had issues offensively in the last two seasons. He didn't help himself by dropping crucial passes in big moments in 2023, either, which might explain why he's still a free agent at this point.