 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Marquez Valdes-Scantling pushes back against 'diva' narrative surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

Published: Apr 05, 2024 at 09:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has had the privilege of playing with quarterback royalty in his six NFL seasons, and he's not afraid to defend them when presented with the opportunity.

The topic of choice this week: headline magnet Aaron Rodgers, Valdes-Scantling's former teammate in Green Bay. The receiver delivered strong words in defense of Rodgers when interviewed Thursday by CBS Sports Radio's Zach Gelb.

"Man, he's one of the greatest you'll ever find," Valdes-Scantling said. "He cares more about his teammates than about the game of football. You know, I think that's something that people really don't understand. Because people get this perception of him that he's this diva or all about himself, that's the furthest thing from the truth."

There's obvious validity in Rodgers' conduct in his first season with the Jets that supports Valdes-Scantling's statement. It didn't take him long to build a strong rapport with the much younger Jets, who clearly took a liking to him well before the start of Rodgers' unfortunately brief 2023 season.

Related Links

According to Valdes-Scantling, it's definitely not for show. Though it clashes with his public persona, Rodgers builds such strong bonds by showing he truly cares about his teammates, the receiver explained.

"Aaron has taught me so much on and off the field," Valdes-Scantling said. "He's a big advocate of mental health and how you approach life, not just football. The things that he's gone through over the years, he shares that and kind of just lets you know, like, 'hey, I'm human too' … Just for him to be able to open that up and be a great friend to me, not even just a teammate, I'm forever indebted to him."

Valdes-Scantling has plenty of reason to back Rodgers. He racked up 2,153 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns over four seasons spent with Rodgers before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, an opportunity he likely never would've received had he not began his career with the Packers.

Valdes-Scantling did not find the same statistical success in Kansas City, and became a target for critics seeking an explanation for why the Chiefs had issues offensively in the last two seasons. He didn't help himself by dropping crucial passes in big moments in 2023, either, which might explain why he's still a free agent at this point.

However his career plays out from here, though, he'll never forget how Rodgers helped find his footing and carve out a career for himself in the NFL.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chargers TE Hayden Hurst: Jim Harbaugh-led squad looking to be tougher, more physical in 2024

Jim Harbaugh's return to the NFL launched an exodus from Ann Arbor, Michigan, with his defensive coordinator heading to Seattle, and a handful of Harbaugh's Wolverines lieutenants following him to Los Angeles. With their move comes an intentional change in culture within the Chargers. It starts with an element they lacked in recent years: toughness.
news

Texans adjust Stefon Diggs' contract after trade, clearing path for WR to be free agent in 2025

As part of their deal to acquire Diggs, the Houston Texans are eliminating the final three years of Diggs' contract, making him a free agent in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Kyle Van Noy returns to Ravens on two-year contract, worth up to $9M

The veteran edge rusher is returning to the Ravens on a two-year contract that's worth up to $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. 
news

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year, $66 million extension with starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) 'confident' he will be ready for Week 1 of 2024 season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Thursday said he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season after recovering from shoulder surgery that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.
news

QB Carson Wentz: Big piece of puzzle for joining Chiefs was 'winning culture'

Having gone from the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 and one-time MVP candidate to a clipboard-carrying journeyman, Carson Wentz's newest marriage as a backup QB for the Chiefs came about due to his appreciation for Kansas City's winning ways.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dan Campbell: Lions' strategy for 2024 NFL Draft remains selecting 'best player available'

The Detroit Lions sit in an unfamiliar draft spot, selecting at the end of the first round for the first time in nearly a decade. Head coach Dan Campbell noted last week that the club's plans remain the same at No. 29 as they would with a top 10 pick.
news

GM Brandon Beane on Stefon Diggs trade: 'This is, by no means, the Bills giving up'

Following Wednesday's blockbuster trade that saw the Bills send Stefon Diggs to the Texans, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane told the media it wasn't an easy decision to move Diggs and it also wasn't a sign of the franchise "giving up."
news

Commanders' Marcus Mariota to become first QB in NFL history to wear No. 0

Marcus Mariota will wear No. 0 with the Commanders this season, the team announced Wednesday. With this move, Mariota will become the first quarterback in NFL history to wear No. 0, per NFL Research.