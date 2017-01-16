Marquette King just punting stuff at grocery store now

Raiders punter Marquette King raised his profile through the roof during a 2016 season in which he excelled both in his craft and as a salesman ofhis own brand.
That brand, of course, being Guy You Want As An Anchor Presence At Your House Party. As we see in the below tweet, King is a punter fun-time guy even at the local grocery store.
Granted, this could be seen as the type of annoying/destructive behavior befitting of your 5-year-old nephew. But King has taken on the great challenge of making punters cool, and the world -- including the local Shop-Rite -- is his training ground. Let the man work.