Marquess Wilson emerges as Bears top wide receiver

Ben Roethlisberger only threw 20 passes in this game, as it was really never in doubt. Antonio Brown was a dominant force on Thanksgiving, and by far led the team in all relevant receiving categories. The wide receiver playing time split saw Cobi Hamilton go out on 54 percent of the plays, Eli Rogers 48 percent and Sammie Coates 20 percent. It's hard to tell what to take out of that, as this game was not competitive, but it sure looks like a rotation is developing. One spot where a rotation has yet to develop is at tight end. Ladarius Green played just 14 snaps in Week 12. After the game Mike Tomlin said "There's one thing to be healthy. There's another to be football ready." The head coach did say he is starting to see some of those signs from Green and that he hopes it continues.