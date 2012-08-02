Mark Sanchez: Tim Tebow can be Jets' goal-line threat

Earlier Thursday, we wondered how Mark Sanchez would feel if he marched the New York Jets 80 yards down the field, then got pulled in a goal-to-go situation in favor of Tim Tebow.
This is a distinct possibly, especially in light of the impressive Wildcat goal-line package unveiled during Thursday's practice in Cortland, N.Y.
It could be an awkward, even hugely frustrating, scenario for Sanchez, but the fourth-year starter insists he's OK with it.
"We've got to get in the end zone. I don't care," Sanchez said, via The New York Post. "Whatever we have to do and coach Sparano is going to be the judge there on what exactly he wants. But if that's what he wants and that's what puts it in the end zone, fine. We'll drive it 99 yards and he can run it in. It doesn't matter.
"All over the field, but goal line especially (Tebow's a weapon)," said Sanchez, who like Tebow, had six rushing TDs in 2011. "If it's him one-on-one with a defender and a tackler, my money's on Tim. He can really run the ball. He's got great vision. He's got this will about him to put it in the end zone."
Sanchez handles the media well, and this is the answer that keeps a nasty controversy in its cage. Another quarterback -- Peyton Manning, to use an example -- would drop his backup with a running clothesline if he saw him approaching the huddle.
Sanchez obviously is a different type of personality. But it's fair to wonder if his public comments match his true feelings.