Mark Sanchez, Blaine Gabbert show quarterback hunt isn't easy

What went wrong: At Missouri, Gabbert didn't get to start as much as one might've liked, played mostly out of the shotgun and he probably was forced to come in for the Jaguars before he was really ready. He showed flashes of brilliance in college -- he'd do things that would make you say, 'He's going to be a star,' -- and continued to do so occasionally in the NFL, but he was ultimately far too inconsistent and seemed to lack the mental toughness needed to succeed. Gabbert has very good athletic ability and a strong arm, but he did not play with poise in Jacksonville. He'd often set up deep in the pocket and then flick the ball away or take off running at the earliest hint of pressure. Between that and the fact that he had a very average supporting cast -- at best -- throughout his tenure with the Jaguars, it's not a mystery as to why he's no longer with the team.