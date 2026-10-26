Mark Butterworth is the Vice President of Replay Training and Development, bringing 25 years of NFL experience to his role. He is responsible for the training and development of 17 Replay Officials and 17 Replay Assistants, as well as managing Art McNally GameDay Central (AMGC) in New York during game windows.

Butterworth began his NFL career in 1999 as a Replay Communicator, advancing to Replay Assistant in 2014 and then to Replay Official in 2017. His postseason assignments include three Wild Card games, one Divisional Playoff game, two Conference Championship games, and officiating Super Bowl LVII in six seasons of eligibility. He also served as an alternate for the 2023 AFC Championship Game and for Super Bowls LV and LVI.

Before joining the league office, Butterworth accumulated extensive experience in various management and leadership roles. He worked 14 years at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, 11 years as the Executive Director at a non-profit foundation, five years as the COO at CommQuest Services, and two years at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Butterworth holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Walsh University and an MBA in Management from Malone University.