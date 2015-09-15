Marcus Mariota's stellar debut fueled by Titans' sharp game plan

Granted, the Titans' blowout win over the Buccaneers was only one game. And we should remember that we saw Robert Griffin III -- the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year who has now, of course, been relegated to the Redskins' bench -- enjoy a banner day in his professional debut (320 pass yards with a two scores and 42 rushing yards) directing an offense loaded with read-option concepts. But there is something different about the way the Titans are building their offense around Mariota. The Redskins put the onus on RGIII to make plays with his feet and arm while orchestrating a zone-read offense, whereas the Titans are selectively mixing some collegiate concepts with traditional schemes to help the rookie find his comfort zone as a playmaker. The strategy reminds me of the plan the San Francisco 49ers used to help Alex Smith grow into a championship-caliber quarterback under Jim Harbaugh, which makes sense, based on the similarities in their games and backgrounds as spread quarterbacks. (Smith starred in Urban Meyer's spread offense at Utah before entering the NFL.)