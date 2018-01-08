It was the first touchdown pass from a quarterback to himself in 20 years (here's a trivia bomb you can drop on your friends: the last guy to do it was Brad Johnson in Week 7 of the 1997 season), and it ignited a Titans team desperate for an ounce of hope. From there, Mariota completed 7 of 11 passes for 72 yards and another touchdown, which happened to be the game-winner to Eric Decker (who overcame an earlier drop on third down). Mariota finished 19-of-31 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns, and added 46 rushing yards on eight carries.