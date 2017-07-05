Making the Leap: Jaguars' D should be top-10 NFL unit

All the damage done on the interior will allow young pass rushers Dante Fowler Jr. and Yannick Ngakoue to wreak havoc from the edge. After combining for 12 sacks last year, both youngsters need to lift their level of play to make this line truly dominant. Still, the Jaguars have built safety in numbers, able to attack opponents in waves with valuable role players like Michael Bennett (not that one) and Sheldon Day also in the mix. The group was so deep that the front office was able to cut three old standbys (Sen'Derrick Marks, Tyson Alualu, and Roy Miller) this offseason, which is yet another reminder this is not the same Jaguars defense that has been pumped up in the past.