Luke Kuechly can take LB torch from Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher

Incidentally, one might notice that I have yet to discuss Kuechly's height (6-foot-3). That's because I've come to learn that height is not the greatest indicator of linebacker talent. In 1981, the Cowboys passed up on a linebacker prospect who didn't quite meet our height standard at the position -- and to this very day, every time I see him, Mike Singletary will remind me that I missed out on him because he was a fraction of an inch too short. And if that's not enough to convince one that height can be irrelevant, consider the Seattle Seahawks' Bobby Wagner. The 6-foot linebacker finished second to Kuechly in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and definitely belongs in the conversation about rising stars at the position.