Lovie Smith: Mike Glennon to remain Buccaneers' QB

Asked about a potential change at quarterback, Smith replied Monday, "We stand exactly where we stood last week. We have two quarterbacks we feel good about playing. ... (But) the plan isn't for (a change)."
Glennon has failed to move the offense for quarters -- and even halves -- at a time since taking over for McCown in Week 3. It's tough to separate Glennon's poor play from the performance of the offensive line, which has given him little time to throw.
Smith has left himself open to a switch back to McCown if the offense doesn't improve.
Despite the struggles this season with coordinator Jeff Tedford on indefinite medical leave, Smith said Monday there has been "zero thought" of bringing in an offensive consultant from outside the organization.
With No. 1 receiver Vincent Jackson as the hottest name on the trade block, it could be next season before the Bucs' offense provides any sign of hope for a turnaround.
