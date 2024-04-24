 Skip to main content
2024 NFL Draft

Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 03:43 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Rams fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Los Angeles' projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Los Angeles Rams Draft Overview

2023 record: 10-7
Second in NFC South; lost at Lions in Wild Card

Rams 2024 draft picks (11):

Round 1, pick 19
Round 2, pick 52
Round 3, pick 83
Round 3, pick 99 (compensatory pick)
Round 5, pick 154
Round 5, pick 155 (acquired from Pittsburgh Steelers in Kevin Dotson trade)
Round 6, pick 196
Round 6, pick 209 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 213 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 217 (compensatory pick)
Round 7, pick 254 (compensatory pick)

Rams team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Defensive Tackle, Edge, Cornerback, Offensive Tackle, Kicker

Projected Rams first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 19
Daniel Jeremiah EDGE Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
Charles Davis QB Bo Nix (ORE)
Lance Zierlein EDGE Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
Bucky Brooks DT Bryon Murphy II (TEX)
Peter Schrager OT Tyler Guyton (OKLA)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Rams 2024 Opponents

Home

Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Raiders

Away

Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Saints

Rams Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
G Jonah Jackson (Lions) C Brian Allen (released)
TE Colby Parkinson (Seahawks) C Coleman Shelton (Bears)
CB Darious Williams (Jaguars) DT Aaron Donald (retired)
S Kamren Curl (Commanders) S Jordan Fuller (Panthers)
QB Jimmy Garoppolo (Raiders) QB Carson Wentz (Chiefs)
CB Tre'Davious White (Bills)

Rams Decision Makers

Owner/Chairman: Stan Kroenke

Chief Operating Officer: Kevin Demoff

General Manager: Les Snead

Head Coach: Sean McVay

Les Snead

- Snead has been Rams General Manager since 2012

Rams Draft Notes

Since 2012

- 110 total players drafted

- 8 Rams Pro Bowlers selected

- 0 1st-rd picks since Jared Goff in 2016

- Snead has drafted 2 Offensive Players of the Year (RB Todd Gurley & WR Cooper Kupp) and a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year (DT Aaron Donald; Donald retired following 2023 season)

- In 2021, LAR became 1st team in Common Draft era to trade multiple 1st-rd picks for a player age 30+ (Matthew Stafford: 32 years old at time of trade)

- Rams have not had a 1st-rd pick since Jared Goff (2016)

- T-2nd-longest 1st-rd drought in the common draft era

Rams 1st-Round Picks

Since 2016

Draft Rams Pick

2023 Traded to DET (Matthew Stafford trade)

2022 Traded to DET (Matthew Stafford trade)

2021 Traded to JAX (Jalen Ramsey trade)

2020 Traded to JAX (Jalen Ramsey trade)

2019 Traded to ATL (traded down into 2nd round)

2018 Traded to NE (Brandin Cooks trade)

2017 Traded to TEN (Jared Goff trade up)

2016 QB Jared Goff

---

Most Consecutive Drafts Without 1st-Rd Selection

Common Draft Era (Since 1967)

Drafts Team Streak

1969-1979 Washington 11

2017-2023 Rams 7

1984-1990 Washington 7

- LAR has selected 8 players in the top-70 ovr picks since 2017
- 7 of the 8 were an offensive player (other: S Taylor Rapp in 2019)

- OG Steve Avila (2023), WRs Tutu Atwell (2021), Van Jefferson (2020), Cooper Kupp (2019), RBs Cam Akers (2020) & Darrell Henderson (2019), TE Gerald Everett (2017)

- Akers, Henderson, Jefferson, Everett & Rapp are no longer with the Rams

- The Rams selected 14 players in the 2023 Draft (most in NFL); had no 1st Rd pick

- 2nd Rd pick Steve Avila started all 17 games at LG as rookie

- 3rd-round edge rushers Kobie Turner (9.0 sacks) & Byron Young (8.0) were 1st & 2nd in sacks among all rookies in NFL in 2023

- 5th Rd pick Puka Nacua led LAR with 1,486 rec yds in 2023 (rookie record)

- The Rams have selected a pro-bowler in the 5th Round in each of the last 2 drafts

- Puka Nacua (#177 ovr in 2023): Broke all-time rookie record w/ 1,486 rec yds

- Kyren Williams (#164 ovr in 2022): Led NFL with 95.3 rush YPG in 2023

Last time Rams picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2016 Jared Goff Cal 1st
RB 2015 Todd Gurley Georgia 10th
WR 2013 Tavon Austin West Virginia 8th
TE 1969 Bob Klein USC 21st
OT 2014 Greg Robinson Auburn 2nd
OG Never
C 1990 Bern Brostek Washington 23rd
DE 2011 Robert Quinn North Carolina 14th
DT 2014 Aaron Donald Pittsburgh 13th
LB 2013 Alec Ogletree Georgia 30th
CB 2006 Tye Hill Clemson 15th
S 2001 Adam Archuleta Arizona State 20th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

