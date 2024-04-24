Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Rams fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Los Angeles' projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Los Angeles Rams Draft Overview
2023 record: 10-7
Second in NFC South; lost at Lions in Wild Card
Rams 2024 draft picks (11):
Round 1, pick 19
Round 2, pick 52
Round 3, pick 83
Round 3, pick 99 (compensatory pick)
Round 5, pick 154
Round 5, pick 155 (acquired from Pittsburgh Steelers in Kevin Dotson trade)
Round 6, pick 196
Round 6, pick 209 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 213 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 217 (compensatory pick)
Round 7, pick 254 (compensatory pick)
Rams team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Defensive Tackle, Edge, Cornerback, Offensive Tackle, Kicker
Projected Rams first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 19
|Daniel Jeremiah
|EDGE Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
|Charles Davis
|QB Bo Nix (ORE)
|Lance Zierlein
|EDGE Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
|Bucky Brooks
|DT Bryon Murphy II (TEX)
|Peter Schrager
|OT Tyler Guyton (OKLA)
Rams 2024 Opponents
Home
Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Raiders
Away
Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Saints
Rams Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|G Jonah Jackson (Lions)
|C Brian Allen (released)
|TE Colby Parkinson (Seahawks)
|C Coleman Shelton (Bears)
|CB Darious Williams (Jaguars)
|DT Aaron Donald (retired)
|S Kamren Curl (Commanders)
|S Jordan Fuller (Panthers)
|QB Jimmy Garoppolo (Raiders)
|QB Carson Wentz (Chiefs)
|CB Tre'Davious White (Bills)
Rams Decision Makers
Owner/Chairman: Stan Kroenke
Chief Operating Officer: Kevin Demoff
General Manager: Les Snead
Head Coach: Sean McVay
Les Snead
- Snead has been Rams General Manager since 2012
Rams Draft Notes
Since 2012
- 110 total players drafted
- 8 Rams Pro Bowlers selected
- 0 1st-rd picks since Jared Goff in 2016
- Snead has drafted 2 Offensive Players of the Year (RB Todd Gurley & WR Cooper Kupp) and a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year (DT Aaron Donald; Donald retired following 2023 season)
- In 2021, LAR became 1st team in Common Draft era to trade multiple 1st-rd picks for a player age 30+ (Matthew Stafford: 32 years old at time of trade)
- Rams have not had a 1st-rd pick since Jared Goff (2016)
- T-2nd-longest 1st-rd drought in the common draft era
Rams 1st-Round Picks
Since 2016
Draft Rams Pick
2023 Traded to DET (Matthew Stafford trade)
2022 Traded to DET (Matthew Stafford trade)
2021 Traded to JAX (Jalen Ramsey trade)
2020 Traded to JAX (Jalen Ramsey trade)
2019 Traded to ATL (traded down into 2nd round)
2018 Traded to NE (Brandin Cooks trade)
2017 Traded to TEN (Jared Goff trade up)
2016 QB Jared Goff
---
Most Consecutive Drafts Without 1st-Rd Selection
Common Draft Era (Since 1967)
Drafts Team Streak
1969-1979 Washington 11
2017-2023 Rams 7
1984-1990 Washington 7
- LAR has selected 8 players in the top-70 ovr picks since 2017
- 7 of the 8 were an offensive player (other: S Taylor Rapp in 2019)
- OG Steve Avila (2023), WRs Tutu Atwell (2021), Van Jefferson (2020), Cooper Kupp (2019), RBs Cam Akers (2020) & Darrell Henderson (2019), TE Gerald Everett (2017)
- Akers, Henderson, Jefferson, Everett & Rapp are no longer with the Rams
- The Rams selected 14 players in the 2023 Draft (most in NFL); had no 1st Rd pick
- 2nd Rd pick Steve Avila started all 17 games at LG as rookie
- 3rd-round edge rushers Kobie Turner (9.0 sacks) & Byron Young (8.0) were 1st & 2nd in sacks among all rookies in NFL in 2023
- 5th Rd pick Puka Nacua led LAR with 1,486 rec yds in 2023 (rookie record)
- The Rams have selected a pro-bowler in the 5th Round in each of the last 2 drafts
- Puka Nacua (#177 ovr in 2023): Broke all-time rookie record w/ 1,486 rec yds
- Kyren Williams (#164 ovr in 2022): Led NFL with 95.3 rush YPG in 2023
Last time Rams picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2016
|Jared Goff
|Cal
|1st
|RB
|2015
|Todd Gurley
|Georgia
|10th
|WR
|2013
|Tavon Austin
|West Virginia
|8th
|TE
|1969
|Bob Klein
|USC
|21st
|OT
|2014
|Greg Robinson
|Auburn
|2nd
|OG
|Never
|C
|1990
|Bern Brostek
|Washington
|23rd
|DE
|2011
|Robert Quinn
|North Carolina
|14th
|DT
|2014
|Aaron Donald
|Pittsburgh
|13th
|LB
|2013
|Alec Ogletree
|Georgia
|30th
|CB
|2006
|Tye Hill
|Clemson
|15th
|S
|2001
|Adam Archuleta
|Arizona State
|20th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.