Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Les Snead

- Snead has been Rams General Manager since 2012

Rams Draft Notes

Since 2012

- 110 total players drafted

- 8 Rams Pro Bowlers selected

- 0 1st-rd picks since Jared Goff in 2016

- Snead has drafted 2 Offensive Players of the Year (RB Todd Gurley & WR Cooper Kupp) and a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year (DT Aaron Donald; Donald retired following 2023 season)

- In 2021, LAR became 1st team in Common Draft era to trade multiple 1st-rd picks for a player age 30+ (Matthew Stafford: 32 years old at time of trade)

- Rams have not had a 1st-rd pick since Jared Goff (2016)

- T-2nd-longest 1st-rd drought in the common draft era

Rams 1st-Round Picks

Since 2016

Draft Rams Pick

2023 Traded to DET (Matthew Stafford trade)

2022 Traded to DET (Matthew Stafford trade)

2021 Traded to JAX (Jalen Ramsey trade)

2020 Traded to JAX (Jalen Ramsey trade)

2019 Traded to ATL (traded down into 2nd round)

2018 Traded to NE (Brandin Cooks trade)

2017 Traded to TEN (Jared Goff trade up)

2016 QB Jared Goff

---

Most Consecutive Drafts Without 1st-Rd Selection

Common Draft Era (Since 1967)

Drafts Team Streak

1969-1979 Washington 11

2017-2023 Rams 7

1984-1990 Washington 7

- LAR has selected 8 players in the top-70 ovr picks since 2017

- 7 of the 8 were an offensive player (other: S Taylor Rapp in 2019)

- OG Steve Avila (2023), WRs Tutu Atwell (2021), Van Jefferson (2020), Cooper Kupp (2019), RBs Cam Akers (2020) & Darrell Henderson (2019), TE Gerald Everett (2017)

- Akers, Henderson, Jefferson, Everett & Rapp are no longer with the Rams

- The Rams selected 14 players in the 2023 Draft (most in NFL); had no 1st Rd pick

- 2nd Rd pick Steve Avila started all 17 games at LG as rookie

- 3rd-round edge rushers Kobie Turner (9.0 sacks) & Byron Young (8.0) were 1st & 2nd in sacks among all rookies in NFL in 2023

- 5th Rd pick Puka Nacua led LAR with 1,486 rec yds in 2023 (rookie record)

- The Rams have selected a pro-bowler in the 5th Round in each of the last 2 drafts

- Puka Nacua (#177 ovr in 2023): Broke all-time rookie record w/ 1,486 rec yds