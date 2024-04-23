 Skip to main content
Los Angeles Chargers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 12:52 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Chargers fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Los Angeles' projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Los Angeles Chargers Draft Overview

2023 record: 5-12
Fourth in AFC West; missed playoffs

Chargers 2024 draft picks (9):

Round 1, pick 5
Round 2, pick 37
Round 3, pick 69
Round 4, pick 105
Round 4, pick 110 (From CHI; Keenan Allen trade)
Round 5, pick 140 (Compensatory pick)

Round 6, pick 181

Round 7, pick 225

Round 7, pick 253 (Compensatory pick)

Chargers team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Wide Receiver, Cornerback, Interior OL, Offensive Tackle, Running Back

Projected Chargers first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 5
Daniel Jeremiah OT Taliese Fuaga (ORST) via projected trade to No. 10
Charles Davis WR Rome Odunze (WASH)
Lance Zierlein WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (OSU)
Bucky Brooks OT Joe Alt (ND)
Peter Schrager WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (OSU)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Chargers 2024 Opponents:

Home

Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans

Away

Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Steelers, Browns, Falcons, Panthers, Cardinals, Patriots

Chargers Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
HC Jim Harbaugh (Michigan) LB Eric Kendricks (Cowboys)
RB Gus Edwards (Ravens) RB Austin Ekeler (Commanders)
TE Will Dissly (Seahawks) LB Kenneth Murray (Titans)
DE Poona Ford (Bills) TE Gerald Everett (Bears)
LB Troy Dye (Vikings) WR Mike Williams (Jets)
LB Denzel Perryman (Texans) WR Keenan Allen (trade - Bears)
C Bradley Bozeman (Panthers) CB Michael Davis (Commanders)
CB Kristian Fulton (Titans) QB Will Grier (Eagles)
TE Hayden Hurst (Panthers) DT Austin Johnson (Bills)
C Will Clapp (Bills)

Chargers Decision Makers

Owner & Chairman of the Board: Dean A. Spanos

Owner & Vice Chairman: Michael A. Spanos

General Manager: Joe Hortiz

Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh

Joe Hortiz

- Hortiz is entering his 1st season as Chargers GM

- 2019-23: BAL Director of Player Personnel

- 2009-18: BAL Director of College Scouting

- 2001-08: BAL Scout

- Tom Telesco (LAC GM from 2013-23) was fired in Dec. 2023 (hired as Raiders GM in January 2024)

- LAC went 84-95 under Telesco as GM

(3 playoff appearances, 2 playoff wins)

- The Chargers drafted 8 Pro Bowlers under Telesco

- WR Keenan Allen (6x), DE Joey Bosa (4x), S Derwin James (3x), RB Melvin Gordon (2x), T Rashawn Slater (1), QB Justin Herbert (1), LB Denzel Perryman (1), CB Jason Verrett (1)

- Telesco & LAC gave QB Justin Herbert a contract extension in July 2023 worth $262.5 million over 5 years ($52.5M APY)

- Herbert: 6th overall pick in 2020

- His 17,223 pass yds are the most in a player's first 4 seasons in NFL History (114 pass TD, T-2nd-most)

- Hortiz & the Chargers traded WR Keenan Allen to the Bears & released WR Mike Williams (now w/ NYJ) this offseason

- Allen (4,125 yds, 25 TD) & Williams (3,046 yds, 19 TD) are top-2 in rec yds & TD on LAC since Herbert was drafted in 2020

- No other LAC WR has 2,000+ yds or 10+ TD during span

- LAC also let RB Austin Ekeler walk in 2024 FA (3rd on team with 2,208 rec yards & 16 rec TD since 2020)

- The Chargers drafted TCU WR Quentin Johnston with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 Draft (Telesco was LAC GM)

- Johnston: 67 targets, 38 rec, 431 rec yds, 2 rec TD in 2023

- The Chargers have used a top-60 draft pick on each offensive/defensive position besides RB & TE over the last 5 drafts

Chargers First Round Picks in Last 10 Drafts

Table inside Article
Position Player Pick Year College
WR Quentin Johnston 21st 2023 TCU
G Zion Johnson 17th 2022 Boston College
T Rashawn Slater 13th 2021 Northwestern
QB Justin Herbert 6th 2020 Oregon
LB Kenneth Murray 23rd 2020 Oklahoma
DT Jerry Tillery 28th 2019 Notre Dame
S Derwin James Jr. 17th 2018 Florida State
WR Mike Williams 15th 2018 UCLA
CB Gareon Conley 7th 2017 Clemson
DE Joey Bosa 3rd 2016 Ohio State
RB Melvin Gordon III 15th 2015 Wisconsin
CB Jason Verrett 25th 2014 TCU

Last time Chargers picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2020 Justin Herbert Oregon 6th
RB 2015 Melvin Gordon III Wisconsin 15th
WR 2023 Quentin Johnston TCU 21st
TE 1987 Rod Bernstine Texas A&M 24th
T 2021 Rashawn Slater Northwestern 13th
G 2022 Zion Johnson Boston College 17th
C 1977 Bob Rush Memphis 24th
DE 2016 Joey Bosa Ohio State 3rd
DT 2019 Jerry Tillery Notre Dame 28th
LB 2020 Kenneth Murray Notre Dame 28th
CB 2014 Jason Verrett TCU 25th
S 2018 Derwin James Florida State 17th
K Never
P Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

