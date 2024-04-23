Los Angeles Chargers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Chargers fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Los Angeles' projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Los Angeles Chargers Draft Overview
2023 record: 5-12
Fourth in AFC West; missed playoffs
Chargers 2024 draft picks (9):
Round 1, pick 5
Round 2, pick 37
Round 3, pick 69
Round 4, pick 105
Round 4, pick 110 (From CHI; Keenan Allen trade)
Round 5, pick 140 (Compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 181
Round 7, pick 225
Round 7, pick 253 (Compensatory pick)
Chargers team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Wide Receiver, Cornerback, Interior OL, Offensive Tackle, Running Back
Projected Chargers first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 5
|Daniel Jeremiah
|OT Taliese Fuaga (ORST) via projected trade to No. 10
|Charles Davis
|WR Rome Odunze (WASH)
|Lance Zierlein
|WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (OSU)
|Bucky Brooks
|OT Joe Alt (ND)
|Peter Schrager
|WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (OSU)
Chargers 2024 Opponents:
Home
Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans
Away
Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Steelers, Browns, Falcons, Panthers, Cardinals, Patriots
Chargers Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|HC Jim Harbaugh (Michigan)
|LB Eric Kendricks (Cowboys)
|RB Gus Edwards (Ravens)
|RB Austin Ekeler (Commanders)
|TE Will Dissly (Seahawks)
|LB Kenneth Murray (Titans)
|DE Poona Ford (Bills)
|TE Gerald Everett (Bears)
|LB Troy Dye (Vikings)
|WR Mike Williams (Jets)
|LB Denzel Perryman (Texans)
|WR Keenan Allen (trade - Bears)
|C Bradley Bozeman (Panthers)
|CB Michael Davis (Commanders)
|CB Kristian Fulton (Titans)
|QB Will Grier (Eagles)
|TE Hayden Hurst (Panthers)
|DT Austin Johnson (Bills)
|C Will Clapp (Bills)
Chargers Decision Makers
Owner & Chairman of the Board: Dean A. Spanos
Owner & Vice Chairman: Michael A. Spanos
General Manager: Joe Hortiz
Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh
Joe Hortiz
- Hortiz is entering his 1st season as Chargers GM
- 2019-23: BAL Director of Player Personnel
- 2009-18: BAL Director of College Scouting
- 2001-08: BAL Scout
- Tom Telesco (LAC GM from 2013-23) was fired in Dec. 2023 (hired as Raiders GM in January 2024)
- LAC went 84-95 under Telesco as GM
(3 playoff appearances, 2 playoff wins)
- The Chargers drafted 8 Pro Bowlers under Telesco
- WR Keenan Allen (6x), DE Joey Bosa (4x), S Derwin James (3x), RB Melvin Gordon (2x), T Rashawn Slater (1), QB Justin Herbert (1), LB Denzel Perryman (1), CB Jason Verrett (1)
- Telesco & LAC gave QB Justin Herbert a contract extension in July 2023 worth $262.5 million over 5 years ($52.5M APY)
- Herbert: 6th overall pick in 2020
- His 17,223 pass yds are the most in a player's first 4 seasons in NFL History (114 pass TD, T-2nd-most)
- Hortiz & the Chargers traded WR Keenan Allen to the Bears & released WR Mike Williams (now w/ NYJ) this offseason
- Allen (4,125 yds, 25 TD) & Williams (3,046 yds, 19 TD) are top-2 in rec yds & TD on LAC since Herbert was drafted in 2020
- No other LAC WR has 2,000+ yds or 10+ TD during span
- LAC also let RB Austin Ekeler walk in 2024 FA (3rd on team with 2,208 rec yards & 16 rec TD since 2020)
- The Chargers drafted TCU WR Quentin Johnston with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 Draft (Telesco was LAC GM)
- Johnston: 67 targets, 38 rec, 431 rec yds, 2 rec TD in 2023
- The Chargers have used a top-60 draft pick on each offensive/defensive position besides RB & TE over the last 5 drafts
Chargers First Round Picks in Last 10 Drafts
|Position
|Player
|Pick
|Year
|College
|WR
|Quentin Johnston
|21st
|2023
|TCU
|G
|Zion Johnson
|17th
|2022
|Boston College
|T
|Rashawn Slater
|13th
|2021
|Northwestern
|QB
|Justin Herbert
|6th
|2020
|Oregon
|LB
|Kenneth Murray
|23rd
|2020
|Oklahoma
|DT
|Jerry Tillery
|28th
|2019
|Notre Dame
|S
|Derwin James Jr.
|17th
|2018
|Florida State
|WR
|Mike Williams
|15th
|2018
|UCLA
|CB
|Gareon Conley
|7th
|2017
|Clemson
|DE
|Joey Bosa
|3rd
|2016
|Ohio State
|RB
|Melvin Gordon III
|15th
|2015
|Wisconsin
|CB
|Jason Verrett
|25th
|2014
|TCU
Last time Chargers picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2020
|Justin Herbert
|Oregon
|6th
|RB
|2015
|Melvin Gordon III
|Wisconsin
|15th
|WR
|2023
|Quentin Johnston
|TCU
|21st
|TE
|1987
|Rod Bernstine
|Texas A&M
|24th
|T
|2021
|Rashawn Slater
|Northwestern
|13th
|G
|2022
|Zion Johnson
|Boston College
|17th
|C
|1977
|Bob Rush
|Memphis
|24th
|DE
|2016
|Joey Bosa
|Ohio State
|3rd
|DT
|2019
|Jerry Tillery
|Notre Dame
|28th
|LB
|2020
|Kenneth Murray
|Notre Dame
|28th
|CB
|2014
|Jason Verrett
|TCU
|25th
|S
|2018
|Derwin James
|Florida State
|17th
|K
|Never
|P
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.