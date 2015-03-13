Lions, Pats among teams with new draft plans due to free agency

What I don't think the Eagles will do is try to figure out a way to draft quarterback Marcus Mariota. Sure, Mariota would be able to contribute more quickly in Philly than he likely would elsewhere, given how familiar the Oregon product should be with Kelly's system, but I don't think Philly will want to surrender the kind of draft capital it'll take to move up and get him. If someone like Brett Hundley or Bryce Petty, on the other hand, were to be available in the right spot, it might make sense for the Eagles to grab a young signal-caller.