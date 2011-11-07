Lions add depth to offense by signing RB Smith, OL Davis

After working out more than 20 players last Friday, the Detroit Lions have signed running back Kevin Smith and offensive lineman Leonard Davis, according to a team source.
The Lions confirmed in a press release later Monday that they had signed Smith and Davis and released running back Eldra Buckley and cornerback Anthony Madison to make room for them.
Smith spent the previous three seasons with the Lions before he was cut following the 2010 season. He posted more than 1,200 total yards and eight rushing touchdowns during an electrifying 2008 rookie campaign.
The Lions had been working out and tracking running backs since the summer when they lost second-round draft pick Mikel Leshoure to a season-ending knee injury.
Lions starting running back Jahvid Best has been sidelined since sustaining a concussion Oct. 16 against the San Francisco 49ers, and his status for the remainder of the season remains uncertain. The Lions haven't put a timetable on Best's return, but offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said the team does expect him back this season.