Linebacker finalists announced for NFL 100 All-Time Team

1999 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Two-time Super Bowl Champion... Redefined the way OLB position was played... One of only two defensive players ever to win NFL MVP award when he led NFL with career-high 20.5 sacks in 1986... Three-time NFL Defensive Player of Year, 1981-1982, 1986... Made Pro Bowl in each of 1st 10 NFL seasons, 1981-1990... 1st-team All-Pro in eight of 1st nine seasons... Great intensity, speed, strength fueled attack style... Posted 132.5 career sacks, 2nd-most in NFL at time of retirement... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1980s... Selected by the New York Giants as the 1st round pick (2nd overall) in the 1981 NFL Draft... Born February 4, 1959, in Williamsburg, VA.