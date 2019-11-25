Linebacker finalists announced for NFL 100 All-Time Team

The NFL is revealing the 100 greatest players and 10 greatest coaches in NFL history. Every Friday night at 8 ET through Dec. 27, NFL Network will announce the latest members of the All-Time Team during a one-hour special hosted by Rich Eisen and featuring Bill Belichick and Cris Collinsworth.

Below are the 25 linebacker finalists for the All-Time Team. The 12 linebackers on the All-Time Team will be revealed this Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network:

Chuck Bednarik (1949-1962)

1967 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Eight-time Pro Bowler... Six-time 1st-team All-Pro, including five straight seasons, 1950-1954... Renowned as NFL's last "Iron Man" to play both offense and defense full-time... Known as rugged, durable, bulldozing blocker, bone-jarring tackler... Played 58 minutes, made game-saving tackle on final play of 1960 NFL title game versus the Green Bay Packers... Missed only three games in 14 seasons... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 1 overall pick in 1949 NFL Draft... Two-time All-American at Penn, 1947-1948... Born May 1, 1925, in Bethlehem, PA.

Bobby Bell (1963-1974)

1983 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Played in the final six AFL All-Star Games and first three AFC-NFC Pro Bowls... Extremely versatile, determined, rugged, fast, smart... Played DE in first two seasons before converting to LB... Scored nine career touchdowns, six on INT returns, two on fumble returns and one on onside kickoff return... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s... Selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 7th round of the 1963 NFL Draft... Two-time All-American tackle at Minnesota, 1961-1962, and Outland Trophy winner as best interior lineman, 1962... Born June 17, 1940, in Shelby, NC.

Derrick Brooks (1995-2008)

2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Super Bowl XXXVII Champion... Named 2002 NFL Defensive Player of Year... Elected to 11 Pro Bowls, T-3rd-most among linebackers in NFL history... 1st-team All-Pro five times in seven-year span, 1999-2005... Never missed game in career, starting 221 of 224 games... Led Buccaneers to eight winning records in 14 seasons... Heart of NFL's No. 1-ranked defense two times in 2002 and 2005... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 2000s... Selected by Buccaneers in the first round (28th overall pick) of the 1995 NFL Draft... Born April 18, 1973 in Pensacola, FL.

Dick Butkus (1965-1973)





1979 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Named 1st-team All-Pro five times... Selected to Pro Bowl in eight of nine NFL seasons... Exceptional defensive star who became the gold standard for all MLBs... Skilled in creating turnovers, had 22 career INT, 27 fumble recoveries -- an NFL record at time of retirement... Known as arguably the most feared and intimidating tackler in NFL history... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1960s and 1970s... Selected by the Chicago Bears in 1st round (3rd overall) of the 1965 NFL Draft... Two-time All-American at Illinois, 1963-1964... Born December 9, 1942, in Chicago, IL.

Harry Carson (1976-1988)

2006 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... The heartbeat of the defense for over a decade, helped Giants to 1st Super Bowl win in franchise history in 1986 season (SB XXI vs. Broncos)... Selected to nine Pro Bowls, including seven straight, 1981-1987... Served as a team captain in 10 of his 13 NFL seasons... Known as an elite run-stopper, led Giants in tackles 5 times... Became Giants' starting middle linebacker halfway through rookie season... Selected by the New York Giants in the 4th round of the 1976 NFL Draft... Born November 26, 1953, in Florence, SC.

Bill George (1952-1966)

1974 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Played in nine career Pro Bowls... Considered the NFL's 1st great middle linebacker... Called Bears' defensive signals for eight seasons... Exceptionally astute strategist, on-the-field innovator who helped define the 4-3 defense... Earned 1st-team All-Pro honors seven straight times, 1955-1961... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Selected by the Chicago Bears in the 2nd round (23rd overall pick) of the 1951 NFL Draft... Born October 27, 1929 in Waynesburg, PA.

Kevin Greene (1985-1999)

2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Made five career Pro Bowls... Earned 1st-team All-Pro honors twice... Ranks 3rd in NFL (since 1982) with 160.0 career sacks... Had back-to-back seasons with career-best 16.5 sacks, 1988-1989... Recorded 4.5 sacks in 1989 season-finale win to clinch playoff spot for the Rams... Posted double digits in sacks 10 times, T-3rd-most all-time (since 1982)... Two-time NFL sack champion in 1994 and 1996... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s... Selected by Rams in the 5th round of the 1985 NFL Draft... Born July 31, 1962 in New York, NY.

Jack Ham (1971-1982)

1988 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Four-time Super Bowl Champion... 1975 NFL Defensive of the Year... Elected to eight straight Pro Bowls, 1973-1980... Earned 1st-team All-Pro honors in six straight seasons, 1974-1979... Known for elite speed, intelligence, exceptional ability to diagnose plays... Gained reputation as big-play defender... Recorded 32 career INT, T-3rd-most among LB in NFL history... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s... Won starting left LB job as rookie... Selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2nd round (34th overall pick) in the 1971 NFL Draft... Born December 23, 1948, in Johnstown, PA.

Ted Hendricks (1969-1983)

1990 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Played in four Super Bowls, winning three championships with the Raiders... Elected to eight Pro Bowls... Strong, fast, devastating tackler who used 6-foot-7 height to great advantage... Played in 215 straight games... Posted unofficial total of 25 blocked FG/PAT... Named 1st-team All-Pro four times, twice with Colts, twice with Raiders... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s and 1980s... Selected by the Baltimore Colts in the 2nd round (33rd overall pick) in the 1969 NFL Draft... Two-time All-American at Miami (Fla.), 1967-1968... Born November 1, 1947, in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Clarke Hinkle (1932-1941)

1964 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Two-time NFL Champion... Three-time Pro Bowler... Four-time All-Pro... Starred at multiple positions including fullback, linebacker, punter and kicker... Held NFL all-time records in rushing yards and carries at the end of his playing career... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s... Signed by Curly Lambeau to play for the Green Bay Packers in 1932 following a record-setting career at Bucknell University... Born April 10, 1909 in Toronto, OH.

Sam Huff (1956-1967; 1969)

Played in six NFL title games, winning 1956 league championship... Earned five Pro Bowl selections... Known as inspirational leader, brilliant diagnostician with great speed, tackling ability... Noted for hard-hitting duels with premier RBs... Posted 30 career interceptions... Redskins player-coach, 1969... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Selected by the New York Giants in the 3rd round (30th overall pick) in the 1956 NFL Draft... Born October 4, 1934, in Edna, WV.

Luke Kuechly (2012-Current)

Six-time Pro Bowler... First-team All-NFL five times... NFL-high 153 tackles in 2014... NFL-high 948 tackles from 2012-2018 seasons... Named 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, becoming 1st player since Lawrence Taylor to win both awards in successive seasons... Led NFL with 164 tackles as rookie, named 2012 NFL Defensive Rookie of Year... Selected by the Carolina Panthers in the 1st round (9th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft... Two-time All-American, 2011 Butkus Award winner for nationï¿½ï¿½ï¿½s best linebacker at Boston College... Born April 20, 1991, in Cincinnati, OH.

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Played in six AFC championship games and won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers... Named 1976 NFL Defensive Player of Year. Nine-time Pro Bowler, 1975-1983... 1st-team All-Pro six times, including five straight seasons, 1979-1983... Prototypical middle linebacker, intense, intelligent, fast, quick, durable... Noted for vicious tackling, great range, superior pass defense... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s and 1980s... Selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2nd round (46th overall pick) in the 1974 NFL Draft... Born July 8, 1952, in Mantua, OH.

Willie Lanier (1967-1977)

Ray Lewis (1996-2012)

Two-time Super Bowl Champion... Started at MLB in four AFC Championship games... Hard-hitting LB and team leader on perennially punishing defense... Two-time NFL Defensive Player of Year in 2000 and 2003... Only player in NFL history with 40 sacks and 30 interceptions in a career... Earned seven 1st-team All-Pro selections... Elected to 13 Pro Bowls, most ever among linebackers... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 2000s... Selected by the Baltimore Ravens in 1st round (26th overall pick) in 1996 NFL Draft... Two-time All-American at Miami (FL), 1994-1995... Born May 15, 1975 in Bartow, FL.

Von Miller (2011-Current)

Super Bowl 50 Champion... Named Super Bowl 50 MVP after recording 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles vs. Panthers... Named NFL Defensive Rookie of Year in 2011... Has earned Pro Bowl selections in seven of his first eight NFL seasons... Three-time 1st-team All-Pro, 2012, 2015-2016... Has posted 10.0 sacks or more seven times... NFL-best 98.0 sacks since entering NFL in 2011 (through 2018 season)... Forced fumble on very first NFL snap... Selected by Broncos in 1st round (2nd overall) of 2011 NFL Draft... Consensus All-American, Butkus Award winner for nation's best LB as senior at Texas A&M, 2010... Born March 26, 1989, in DeSoto, TX.

Ray Nitschke (1958-1972)

1978 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Anchored Vince Lombardi's Packers that won five NFL titles, including Super Bowls I and II... Named MVP of 1962 NFL title game with 2 fumbles recovered, 1 deflected pass that was intercepted... Exceptional team leader, tough, strong, fast... Savage defender on rushes, cat-like quick against passes... Helped Packers allow fewest points in NFL three times in 1962 and 1965-1966... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1960s... Selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 3rd round of the 1958 NFL Draft... Born December 29, 1936, in Elmwood Park, IL.

Dave Robinson (1963-1974)

2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Big-play performer on defense during Packers dynasty in 1960s... Started at OLB in 3 straight NFL championship wins, 1965-1967, and Super Bowl I and II victories... Intercepted 2+ passes in nine of final 10 seasons, 1965-1974... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1960s... Selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 1st round (14th overall pick) in the 1963 NFL Draft... All-American at Penn State, 1962... Born May 3, 1941, in Mt. Holly, NJ.

Joe Schmidt (1953-1965)

1973 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Helped Lions win NFL titles in two of his first five NFL seasons, 1953, 1957... Eight-time 1st-team All-Pro, including six straight seasons, 1954-1959... Elected to Pro Bowl for 10 straight years, 1954-1963... Mastered new middle linebacker position, which evolved in 1950s... Known as superb field leader, exceptional at diagnosing opposing plays... Lions team captains for nine straight seasons, 1956-1964... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Selected by the Detroit Lions in the 7th round of the 1953 NFL Draft... Born January 19, 1932, in Pittsburgh, PA.

Junior Seau (1990-2009)

2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Six-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to 12 Pro Bowls, T-4th-most among defensive players... Played a remarkable 20 NFL seasons... Led Chargers to only Super Bowl trip in club history in 1994... Made 16 tackles in heroic AFC title game performance while playing with pinched nerve in neck... 1994 NFL Man of Year... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s... Selected by the San Diego Chargers in the 1st round (5th overall pick) in the 1990 NFL Draft... Born January 19, 1969 in Oceanside, CA.

Mike Singletary (1981-1992)

1998 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Super Bowl XX Champion... Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 and 1988... Seven-time 1st-team All-Pro, including six straight seasons, 1984-1989... Considered heartbeat of dominating Bears defenses of 1980s... Spearheaded units that led NFL in total defense for three straight seasons, 1984-1986... Made Pro Bowl in each of final 10 seasons from 1983-1992... 1990 NFL Man of Year... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1980s... Selected by the Chicago Bears in the 2nd round (38th overall pick) of the 1981 NFL Draft... Born October 9, 1958, in Houston, TX.

Lawrence Taylor (1981-1993)

1999 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Two-time Super Bowl Champion... Redefined the way OLB position was played... One of only two defensive players ever to win NFL MVP award when he led NFL with career-high 20.5 sacks in 1986... Three-time NFL Defensive Player of Year, 1981-1982, 1986... Made Pro Bowl in each of 1st 10 NFL seasons, 1981-1990... 1st-team All-Pro in eight of 1st nine seasons... Great intensity, speed, strength fueled attack style... Posted 132.5 career sacks, 2nd-most in NFL at time of retirement... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1980s... Selected by the New York Giants as the 1st round pick (2nd overall) in the 1981 NFL Draft... Born February 4, 1959, in Williamsburg, VA.

Derrick Thomas (1989-1999)

2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Kansas City Chiefs all-time sack leader... Led NFL with team-record 20.0 sacks, including NFL-record 7.0 sacks in one game in 1990... Most sacks in NFL in 1990s (116.5)... Had 26.5 sacks, T-3rd-most in NFL during his career, 1989-1999... Two-time 1st-team All-Pro, 1990-1991... Named to Pro Bowl in each of 1st nine seasons, 1989-1997... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s... Selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1st round (4th overall pick) of the 1989 NFL Draft... Unanimous All-American & Butkus Award winner at Alabama, 1988... Born January 1, 1967 in Miami, FL.

Brian Urlacher (2000-2012)

2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... 2000 NFL Defensive Rookie of Year after registering 8.0 sacks and 2 interceptions... Named NFL Defensive Player of Year in 2005 after helping Bears allow fewest points in league... Bears' all-time leading tackler, unofficially led Bears in tackles eight times. One of five players ever with 40+ sacks and 20+ INT... Named four-time 1st-team All-Pro, 2001-2002, 2005-2006... Voted to eight Pro Bowls, including six of his 1st seven seasons... Named to NFL All-Decade Team of 2000s... Selected by the Chicago Bears in the 1st round (9th overall player) of the 2000 NFL Draft... Born May 25, 1978 in Pasco, WA.

Dave Wilcox (1964-1974)

2000 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Elected to seven Pro Bowls, including six straight seasons, 1968-1973... Two-time All-Pro... Nicknamed "The Intimidator" for aggressive style of play... Considered by many to be finest outside linebacker of his era... Particularly effective at keeping tight ends from getting off line of scrimmage... Prided himself on not allowing opponents to block him... Selected by the San Francisco 49ers in 3rd round of the 1964 NFL Draft... Born September 29, 1942, in Ontario, OR.