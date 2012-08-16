Around the League

Presented By

Lessons learned from Thursday night's games

Published: Aug 16, 2012 at 04:40 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Those two nights without football were rough. It was nice to ease back into the football weekend with a pair of games Thursday night. Here's what we learned:

Browns 35, Packers 10

» Brandon Weeden took a step forward overall in his second preseason start. There was a lot to like, although his night would have looked a lot different if the Packers had held on to a pair of possible interceptions after some poor decisions by Weeden.

» The Packers are going to play Aaron Rodgers the minimium amount possible in the preseason. Green Bay's timing was slightly off on a few plays, but the touchdown throw and catch to Jordy Nelson was a thing of beauty.

» Injured Packers linebacker Desmond Bishop's replacement, D.J. Smith, was all over the field.

» The numbers weren't flashy, but Browns running back Montario Hardesty showed great burst while running for 45 yards and a score in the first half. He also lost a fumble. The third-year-pro entered camp on the roster bubble, but now looks like a competent fill-in for Trent Richardson. Cleveland's offensive line played well.

» A brutal night for Packers backup quarterback Graham Harrell combined with a nice effort by Browns backup Colt McCoy created a lot of dot-connecting in Green Bay and beyond. Harrell is running out of time to show he can step into this role. His protection was poor, but he's not calm in the pocket. His first 16 plays behind center created 19 yards. That was before he threw a pick six and the safety he took. (A receiver fell on the interception.)

Although we think the Packers are most likely to stand pat, they could acquire a quarterback like McCoy (or Tarvaris Jackson?) on the cheap.

Bengals 24, Falcons 19

» Andy Dalton threw three straight passes that showed off his much-disputed arm strength, including a 50-yard score to A.J. Green. And then Dalton crowed about it.

"My arm feels great," Dalton said, "and you can tell everybody that it's not even close to what I've got if I need it."

That's fantastic. (Although Green elevates Dalton's play, not the other way around.)

» The Falcons are not messing around in the preseason. Matt Ryan's numbers in Atlanta's new up-tempo offense through two preseason weeks: 27-for-34 for 329 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He looks very smooth in the new system. Everything is pointing to a big year for Ryan and Julio Jones.

» Cincinnati's injury problems continued. Tight end Jermaine Gresham left with a knee injury, although it's not believed to be serious. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who has impressed in camp, left with a head injury.

» Tony Gonzalez -- the "Mariano Rivera of tight ends" according to Dan Hanzus -- looked ageless as ever with three grabs for 44 yards.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW