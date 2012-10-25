Leslie Frazier, Joe Philbin among best head coaches of 2012

I'm going with two coaches, actually: Chuck Pagano and Bruce Arians . Think about what the Indianapolis Colts have had to deal with since the end of last season: losing Peyton Manning , hiring a new head coach in Pagano and drafting a new franchise quarterback in Andrew Luck . The 2012 season began with a porous defense, then Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia and had to step down . Arians, the offensive coordinator, has since filled in as interim coach and will continue to do so for who knows how long.

Despite all the upheaval, the Colts are somehow 3-3 and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt, having beaten the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings along the way. Luck's growth hasn't been stunted one bit by everything that's gone on, and Indianapolis has been able to hide its defensive shortcomings just well enough to win. I can't tell you how impressed I am with Pagano and Arians, who have artfully guided the Colts through it all.