Le'Veon Bell, Richard Sherman will shape the course of Week 15

The 2014 rookie receiver class might go down as one of the best in history. And while much of the attention is going to Sammy Watkins, Odell Beckham Jr. and Kelvin Benjamin, Evans could be the best of the bunch, based on his consistent production. The 6-foot-5, 231-pounder leads all rookies with 935 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He has 17 receptions of 20-plus air yards, and he's scored at least one touchdown in five of his past six games. It's apparent the Bucs have made the big-bodied Evans -- who's been targeted seven-plus times in 10 straight contests -- the focal point of their passing attack. The Panthers have been victimized by big plays on the perimeter, and Tampa Bay quarterback Josh McCown will take several shots downfield, to see if Evans can sneak past a pair of lumbering safeties (Roman Harper and Thomas DeCoud) manning the deep halves. If the Bucs are able to play "long ball" with Evans as the primary recipient, Tampa Bay could notch a satisfying win over a bitter divisional rival.